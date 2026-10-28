ETV Bharat / bharat

Vaishnaw Says DPDP Act Does Not Infringe Press Freedom, Invites Editors For Dialogue

New Delhi: Amid concerns from news publishers that a new law could constrain investigative reporting, Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act does not infringe press freedom, asserting that the Constitution guarantees journalistic independence.

"The journalistic freedom is guaranteed by the Constitution of India. That freedom is absolutely available. There is not even an intention to affect the journalistic freedom," Vaishnaw said.

"The privacy law absolutely maintains, fully maintains the journalistic freedom, the Constitution guarantees," he said, maintaining that the legislation was intended to protect personal data without impinging on media freedom.

Meanwhile, sources indicated that the government would be open to amending the law to explicitly safeguard journalistic activity. Vaishnaw said the DPDP Act followed a Supreme Court judgment that recognised the right to privacy as a fundamental right.

The law was framed after more than a year of consultations involving newspapers, television channels, media representatives, the information technology industry and other stakeholders, he pointed out.

"It was clearly explained that provisions of the DPDP Act nowhere infringe upon freedom of the press, journalism and freedom of media," the minister said. He also invited editors and media professionals to engage in an open dialogue with the government to discuss concerns surrounding the legislation.

The remarks came amid a legal challenge by news publishers over the law's potential impact on journalism. Publishers have argued that the absence of an explicit exemption for journalistic activities could make it harder to report on matters of public interest, particularly investigations involving personal information collected without the subject's consent.

Their concerns centre on requirements governing notice, consent and the processing of personal data, as well as the potential implications for retaining information relevant to investigations and protecting confidential sources.

While the DPDP framework seeks to regulate the processing of digital personal data, media organisations say applying its requirements to journalistic work without specific safeguards could hamper investigations into alleged wrongdoing.