ETV Bharat / bharat

Vaishnaw Launches Initiatives Aimed At Boosting Media And Entertainment Sector

New Delhi: Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday launched three major initiatives aimed at strengthening India's media and entertainment sector and promoting the creative economy.

The three measures are: National AI Skilling initiative in partnership with Google and YouTube through the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT); MyWAVES, a citizen creator platform on WAVES OTT; and the rollout of Advanced Electronic Programme Guide (EPG) and in-built satellite tuners in television sets for enhancing access to DD Free Dish services.

The move is aimed at promoting the 'Orange Economy', strengthening public broadcasting, and building an AI skilled workforce in the media and entertainment sector, an official statement said.

The event witnessed participation from key media and entertainment (M&E) industry representatives, head of YouTube India along with senior officials from the ministry.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of democratising technology, Vaishnaw said the initiatives will make technology more affordable and accessible.

He said with in-built satellite tuners and an advanced programme guide, citizens can now access content easily without additional equipment.

The minister described MyWAVES as a powerful platform for content creators, enabling them to create, upload, and share content, thereby strengthening India's digital ecosystem.

Referring to the Union Budget announcements, he underlined the government's commitment to promoting the 'Orange Economy' and supporting the creative sector.

Vaishnaw further highlighted that under the National AI Skilling Initiative, being implemented with the support of YouTube, around 15,000 youths will be trained without any fee.

He also spoke about the "Creators' Corner" initiative, noting its growing popularity, with some content already receiving over three million views.

The minister urged creators across the country to actively use Doordarshan and platforms like MyWAVES to showcase India's rich culture, traditions, and regional diversity.

Calling upon creators to leverage these platforms, he encouraged them to "present stories from their regions and contribute to a vibrant and inclusive media landscape”.

Talking about the three initiatives, Secretary in the ministry Sanjay Jaju highlighted that all three reflect a common policy direction.