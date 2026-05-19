ETV Bharat / bharat

Vagdevi Idol More Important Than Kohinoor: Bhojshala Petitioners; Seek Its Return From London

People offer prayers at the Bhojshala complex following the Madhya Pradesh High Court verdict declaring the site a Hindu temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, Tuesday, May 19, 2026. ( PTI )

Indore: Days after winning the Bhojshala case in the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Hindu petitioners on Tuesday said it was necessary to bring back the idol of Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati) from a London museum, as it is "more important than the Kohinoor".

The MP High Court on Friday ruled that the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex is a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, while simultaneously quashing a decades-old ASI order that allowed the Muslim community to offer Friday prayers at the site.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Saturday granted the Hindus unrestricted access to the monument for worship and other purposes.

Following the verdict, members of the Hindu community started offering prayers after installing a replica of the idol at the ASI-protected monument.

Petitioners from the Hindu side, who won the case, are now pressing for the return of the original idol kept at the British Museum in London and its reinstallation at Bhojshala.

In its May 15 order, the HC observed that the Government of India "may consider" representations seeking the return of the idol of Goddess Saraswati from London and its re-establishment within the Bhojshala complex.

One of the petitioners, Kuldeep Tiwari, told PTI on Tuesday that fresh representations had been submitted to the Centre, the ASI and the Madhya Pradesh government seeking the return of the idol from London. He claimed the British had taken away the idol during the colonial period.

"Like the Kohinoor, the issue of return of the Vagdevi idol is now gaining momentum. But for us, this idol is more important than the Kohinoor because it is linked to our faith and cultural heritage," Tiwari said.

He said that bringing back the idol from Britain would not be difficult if the Centre shows "political will" and pursues diplomatic efforts, especially after the high court declared Bhojshala a Vagdevi temple.