ETV Bharat / bharat

Vadodara Car Crash: SC Refuses To Entertain Gujarat Government's Plea Against Bail To Accused

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain a plea by the Gujarat government challenging the high court's order granting bail to a 23-year-old boy involved in the 2025 Vadodara car crash case.

On March 14, 2025, a speeding car driven by a law student crashed into two-wheelers in Vadodara, killing one woman instantly and injuring nine others.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and N V Anjaria. Advocate Swati Ghildiyal, appearing for the Gujarat government, vehemently opposed the grant of bail. The bench declined to interfere with the bail granted to the boy, who was allegedly driving under the influence of drugs. The bench noted that he has served nine months in jail, and the act was not deliberate or voluntary.

The state’s counsel argued that the accused had taken drugs and caused three collisions. The bench was informed that the accused was booked under Section 105 part II of the BNS, entailing punishment up to 10 years.

The counsel said after the third collision, the boy came out of the car and shouted, "Another round, another round. He had absolutely no remorse".