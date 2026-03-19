Vadodara Car Crash: SC Refuses To Entertain Gujarat Government's Plea Against Bail To Accused
On March 14, 2025, a speeding car driven by a law student crashed into two-wheelers in Vadodara, killing one woman instantly and injuring nine others.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : March 19, 2026 at 8:31 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain a plea by the Gujarat government challenging the high court's order granting bail to a 23-year-old boy involved in the 2025 Vadodara car crash case.
On March 14, 2025, a speeding car driven by a law student crashed into two-wheelers in Vadodara, killing one woman instantly and injuring nine others.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and N V Anjaria. Advocate Swati Ghildiyal, appearing for the Gujarat government, vehemently opposed the grant of bail. The bench declined to interfere with the bail granted to the boy, who was allegedly driving under the influence of drugs. The bench noted that he has served nine months in jail, and the act was not deliberate or voluntary.
The state’s counsel argued that the accused had taken drugs and caused three collisions. The bench was informed that the accused was booked under Section 105 part II of the BNS, entailing punishment up to 10 years.
The counsel said after the third collision, the boy came out of the car and shouted, "Another round, another round. He had absolutely no remorse".
The state’s counsel said the accused was a danger to society and a drug addict, noting there was another FIR against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
The state’s counsel argued that the high court granted bail only on the grounds that he is 23 years old and the incident happened under the influence of drugs.
"How can consuming drugs be held in his favour?" she told the bench. While pointing to the high court's order, the bench said 23 years of age was a relevant consideration.
Ghildiyal argued that when one drives a car after consuming drugs, knowledge of presumed danger to human life is implied, thus attracting section 105 BNS. The bench declined to entertain the plea filed by the state government against the December 22 order of the high court granting bail to the accused.
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