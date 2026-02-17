V2V System Will Enable Car-To-Car Communication To Reduce Road Accidents: MoRTH Chief Engineer
In his presentation, a professor of IIT Madras explained how AI tools developed by the institute help in reducing road accidents.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 3:59 PM IST
Amaravati: With Artificial Intelligence (AI), road accidents can be reduced and India will soon have a Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) system technology that will enable real-time communication between drivers, whereby they can be instantly alerted about potential hazards, said Pankaj Agarwal, Chief Engineer of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRT).
Speaking at a discussion on 'Road Transport - Role of AI in Accident Prevention' in the AI Impact Conference in Delhi on Monday, Agarwal said, "V2V system technology helps vehicles to communicate directly with each other and warn about potential dangers like nearby vehicles and poor visibility, enabling them to react, thereby averting road accidents," he said.
Agarwal said that the current data recorded by the police on road accidents is incomplete. In comparison, complete data can be made available with the help of AI and with this, solutions are easy, he added. "Road accidents occur due to excessive speed. AI can play a key role in controlling this speed," he added.
Agarwal said a major cause behind road accidents is pollution-related visibility impairment for which, government will soon formulate a policy. Also, head-injuries are found to be the most common cause of deaths in two-wheelers and the government is focusing on this aspect as well, he added.
He also pointed out that plans are afoot to make driving training mandatory for young men and women as a subject in academics after the age of 16.
Speaking on the occasion, R P Shukla, Director, Road Accident Prevention Department, Morth, said that training for youths will be conducted through the 'Sadak Suraksha Mitra' programme. "Youths should come forward for this training as volunteers. This will be implemented first in 100 districts with the highest number of road accident deaths. After this, it will be held throughout the country," Shukla said.
He pointed out that fines for road safety violations are not imposed for the exchequer but for drivers' safety. "You should wear a helmet to protect yourself. Many young women are not wearing helmets and this is not right. You should love your body and protect your body before the next generation," he added.
Earlier in a presentation, Prof Venkatesh Balasubrahmanyam, head of the Centre of Excellence for Road Safety at IIT Madras, analysed the changes that IIT Madras is bringing through AI for road safety.
"With AI tools, all the processes carried out by the government can be easily coordinated and decisions can be taken based on the data. This can reduce road accident deaths," he said. He also explained how tools like Sanjay, Rath, ThinAI, and RSILT, developed by the institute, work. He said that IIT Madras will coordinate with various data sources and improve policies with the help of an integrated road safety dashboard.
