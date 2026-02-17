ETV Bharat / bharat

V2V System Will Enable Car-To-Car Communication To Reduce Road Accidents: MoRTH Chief Engineer

A panel discussion on 'Road Transport - Role of AI in Accident Prevention' in the AI ​​Impact Conference was held in Delhi ( ETV Bharat )

Amaravati: With Artificial Intelligence (AI), road accidents can be reduced and India will soon have a Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) system technology that will enable real-time communication between drivers, whereby they can be instantly alerted about potential hazards, said Pankaj Agarwal, Chief Engineer of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRT).

Speaking at a discussion on 'Road Transport - Role of AI in Accident Prevention' in the AI ​​Impact Conference in Delhi on Monday, Agarwal said, "V2V system technology helps vehicles to communicate directly with each other and warn about potential dangers like nearby vehicles and poor visibility, enabling them to react, thereby averting road accidents," he said.

Agarwal said that the current data recorded by the police on road accidents is incomplete. In comparison, complete data can be made available with the help of AI and with this, solutions are easy, he added. "Road accidents occur due to excessive speed. AI can play a key role in controlling this speed," he added.

Agarwal said a major cause behind road accidents is pollution-related visibility impairment for which, government will soon formulate a policy. Also, head-injuries are found to be the most common cause of deaths in two-wheelers and the government is focusing on this aspect as well, he added.

He also pointed out that plans are afoot to make driving training mandatory for young men and women as a subject in academics after the age of 16.