Uzbek Woman Arrested In Himachal's Sirmaur For Illegal Stay Without Passport And Visa

Sirmaur: Himachal Pradesh Police have arrested a woman from Uzbekistan for residing in India without a valid passport and visa. The arrest was made by Sirmaur district police following information about suspicious activity in the Nahan area. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

According to the police, the Sadar Nahan police station received an alert through the 112-emergency helpline about a vehicle parked near Kainchi Mod, ahead of Shaktinagar, with suspicious individuals inside. Acting on the information, a police team immediately rushed to the spot and began checking the situation.

During the investigation, police found a car bearing registration number UP16 EF 7194 lodged in a roadside drain on the Joganwalia link road in Nahan. Upon searching the vehicle, the man seated in the driver’s seat identified himself as Saif Quezilbash, a resident of Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.