Uzbek Woman Arrested In Himachal's Sirmaur For Illegal Stay Without Passport And Visa
When police asked her to produce documents related to her entry and stay in India, she failed to present a valid passport or visa.
Published : January 24, 2026 at 7:05 PM IST
Sirmaur: Himachal Pradesh Police have arrested a woman from Uzbekistan for residing in India without a valid passport and visa. The arrest was made by Sirmaur district police following information about suspicious activity in the Nahan area. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.
According to the police, the Sadar Nahan police station received an alert through the 112-emergency helpline about a vehicle parked near Kainchi Mod, ahead of Shaktinagar, with suspicious individuals inside. Acting on the information, a police team immediately rushed to the spot and began checking the situation.
During the investigation, police found a car bearing registration number UP16 EF 7194 lodged in a roadside drain on the Joganwalia link road in Nahan. Upon searching the vehicle, the man seated in the driver’s seat identified himself as Saif Quezilbash, a resident of Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
The woman accompanying him claimed to be a citizen of Uzbekistan. When police asked her to produce documents related to her entry and stay in India, she failed to present a valid passport or visa. The police initiated legal proceedings.
Superintendent of Police, Sirmaur, NS Negi said a case has been registered against the woman at Nahan police station under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act, and she has been taken into custody.
"The police are investigating when and under what circumstances the woman entered India and how she reached Himachal Pradesh," Negi said. He added that no leniency would be shown in matters related to law and order and national security. Further investigation in the case is ongoing.
