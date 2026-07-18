ETV Bharat / bharat

Uzbek Woman Arrested Over Forged Aadhaar Card At India-Nepal Border

The SSB personnel found her possessing a valid Uzbek passport valid until October 2029, but she did not have a valid visa for her stay in India.

According to police, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel spotted a suspicious woman during routine border inspections near the Raxaul Maitri Bridge on July 16. "They stopped and questioned her, during which she identified herself as Bozorova Shakarjon, a citizen of Uzbekistan,” they said.

Motihari: Security forces have apprehended an Uzbek woman at the India-Nepal border in Bihar’s Raxaul for allegedly attempting to enter Nepal using a forged Indian Aadhaar card.

Citing the initial probe, police said that the woman had been living in Mumbai for nearly a year with an Indian acquaintance. “During this period, she assumed a different identity, obtained forged documents and secured an Indian Aadhaar card through fraudulent means,” they alleged.

Police suspect that she was trying to leave India and cross over to Nepal, but was intercepted at the border. After the interrogation, the SSB handed her over to the Haraiya Police Station of the East Champaran district for further legal proceedings.

Haraiya Station House Officer (SHO) Kishan Kumar Paswan confirmed that the woman did not possess a valid visa for staying in India and that a forged Indian Aadhaar card was recovered from her possession.

“A forged Indian Aadhaar card was also recovered from the woman. We are investigating the matter under the Passport Act, visa regulations and legal provisions concerning foreign nationals so that there is clarity,” Paswan said.

The SHO further said that police were trying to determine who helped the woman obtain the forged Aadhaar card and facilitated her alleged illegal stay in India. “We are examining who else was involved in preparing forged identity documents and what is the purpose of her visit to India and intended travel to Nepal,” he added.