Uttarkashi Panchayat Bans Alcohol, To Punish Violators With Rs 51,000 Fine, Social Boycott
Lodara panchayat in Uttarkashi unanimously decides to impose Rs 51,000 fine anyone serving alcohol at weddings for, social boycott of family.
Published : November 4, 2025 at 3:21 PM IST
Uttarkashi: To curb the growing alcohol consumption in the hills of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, residents of a village have now taken a stand. Villagers of Lodara, in the Dunda development block of Uttarkashi, held a public meeting and launched a new initiative as part of its campaign to rid the region of rampant alcohol consumption.
Village head Kavita Butola held a panchayat meeting, attended by the Mahila Mangal Dal, Yuva Mangal Dal, and other villagers, and unanimously decided that alcohol will not be served at weddings, chudakarma/mundan or other social functions. Those serving alcohol at these social events will be fined Rs 51,000. If anyone still refuses to follow, the entire village will boycott their family.
The people who attended the meeting included Butola, Leela Singh Agarwal, Krishna Rana, Ramesh Butola, Kunwar Singh Kudiyal, Natthi Singh Agarwal, Omkar Singh Panwar, Sohan Butola, Kirti Agarwal, Sushil Butola, Mukesh Bisht, Dalbir Rana, Bhupendra Butola, Komal Rana, Soban Panwar, Pravesh Rana, Rajendra Panwar, Gambhir Chauhan, et al.
Butola said, "If any family is found guilty of serving alcohol at weddings or chudakrama ceremonies, no villagers will be allowed to attend the event. The family will also be fined Rs 51,000 and face a social boycott. They will, henceforth, be barred from participating in any other events organised by the villagers."
Concurring with her, many villagers said they fear for the future of their children and youth, saying that if alcohol consumption continues at current rates, they won't be able to progress. Instead of finding employment, the youth will become addicted to drugs and get entangled in crime.
Many also said that in the past, whenever alcohol has been served at village weddings, it has led to fights, creating an atmosphere of fear among residents. Hence, they said, the decision is in the best interests of the village.
