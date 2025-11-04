ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarkashi Panchayat Bans Alcohol, To Punish Violators With Rs 51,000 Fine, Social Boycott

Villagers of Lodara in Uttarkashi at the public meeting where they decided to rid the area of alcohol consumption ( ETV Bharat )

Uttarkashi: To curb the growing alcohol consumption in the hills of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, residents of a village have now taken a stand. Villagers of Lodara, in the Dunda development block of Uttarkashi, held a public meeting and launched a new initiative as part of its campaign to rid the region of rampant alcohol consumption.

Village head Kavita Butola held a panchayat meeting, attended by the Mahila Mangal Dal, Yuva Mangal Dal, and other villagers, and unanimously decided that alcohol will not be served at weddings, chudakarma/mundan or other social functions. Those serving alcohol at these social events will be fined Rs 51,000. If anyone still refuses to follow, the entire village will boycott their family.

The people who attended the meeting included Butola, Leela Singh Agarwal, Krishna Rana, Ramesh Butola, Kunwar Singh Kudiyal, Natthi Singh Agarwal, Omkar Singh Panwar, Sohan Butola, Kirti Agarwal, Sushil Butola, Mukesh Bisht, Dalbir Rana, Bhupendra Butola, Komal Rana, Soban Panwar, Pravesh Rana, Rajendra Panwar, Gambhir Chauhan, et al.