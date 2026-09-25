ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand’s Small And Fragmented Agroforestry Areas Could Shrink By 60-70% by 2050: Doon University Study

Dehradun: Agroforestry in Uttarakhand — a farming practice integrating trees, crops, and, where necessary, livestock — is now being impacted by climate change. According to a new study, the state's small and fragmented agroforestry areas could shrink by 60-70 per cent by 2050 while large agroforestry zones are projected to decrease by 10-20 per cent.

Researchers from Doon University conducted a study on agroforestry in Uttarakhand, revealing significant findings. The study indicates that existing agroforestry systems in the state cover a total area of ​​1,331.66 sq km.

The study identifies mid-altitude regions and rain-fed agriculture as the most vulnerable areas. The report, titled "Assessing spatial suitability and climate resilience of agroforestry systems in the Indian Himalaya of Uttarakhand using remote sensing and artificial neural networks", was published in forest science journal Discover Forests on September 18, 2026.

The report was prepared by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Ujjwal Kumar, and Kusum Arunachalam from Doon University, along with Ayyanadar Arunachalam from the ICAR-Central Agroforestry Research Institute, Jhansi. The study utilised satellite imagery, GIS, land suitability analysis, and artificial neural networks.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Professor Kusum Arunachalam of Doon University explained that agroforestry in the hilly regions of Uttarakhand is not merely an agricultural technique but a crucial foundation for livelihoods and environmental protection. Trees prevent soil erosion, stabilise slopes, increase organic matter in the soil, and provide local communities with fodder, fuel, fruit, timber, and medicinal resources.

"The study found that approximately 7,117 sq km of land in Uttarakhand could be available for agroforestry expansion. However, existing systems are vulnerable to climate change. Small, fragmented, and rain-fed agroforestry areas, in particular, could face a major crisis by 2050. Therefore, in mid-altitude regions, it is essential to prioritise the selection of species suited to local conditions, soil and water conservation, and community participation," said Prof Kusum Arunachalam, Doon University.

Agroforestry Area

According to the study, existing agroforestry systems in Uttarakhand span a total area of ​​1,331.66 sq km. The largest portion of these systems is located in areas at altitudes ranging from 1,100-1,600 metres. The area under agroforestry was found to be 489.46 sq km.

Additionally, 290.30 sq km was identified in areas with an elevation of 1,600-2,100 metres, and 273.05 sq km in areas below 600 metres. Of the total 1,331.66 sq km agroforestry area, 405.46 sq km lies on slopes of 20-30 degrees, 325.78 sq km on slopes of less than 10 degrees, and 257.35 sq km on slopes of 10-20 degrees.

During the study, researchers identified approximately 7,117 sq km of potential land for the expansion of agroforestry in the state. This includes 4,013.15 sq km wasteland, 2,072.24 sq km degraded forest, and 1,031.92 sq km fallow land. Land restoration in these areas can be achieved through assisted natural regeneration, soil conservation, and tree-based farming. The study found that, at present, only 150.71 sq km land is highly suitable.

Classification Of Agroforestry Land

Researchers categorised the agroforestry land into three groups based on land evaluation criteria and an assessment using the GIS-based weighted overlay method. Under this classification, 150.71 sq km falls into the 'highly suitable' category, 525.33 sq km into the 'moderately suitable' category, and 607.22 sq km into the 'less suitable' category.

Seven key parameters were employed to assess the suitability for agroforestry: Elevation, slope, aspect, average annual temperature, average annual rainfall, soil depth, and land availability.