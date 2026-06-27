ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand's Himalayan Trout Makes Global Splash, Nepal Gets First Export

Himalayan trout is a premium cold-water fish known for its rich taste, nutritional value and growing international demand. ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: Uttarakhand is promoting the Himalayan trout while working to provide better marketing platforms for it. As part of this initiative, trout fish from Uttarakhand have been exported overseas for the first time. Under this, five metric tonnes of trout fish have been supplied to Nepal. Preparations are also underway to export Himalayan trout fish to Dubai.

While Uttarakhand's Himalayan trout is gaining international recognition, several challenges remain, which have prevented it from finding an adequate local market. At present, the government's primary focus is on foreign markets and major Indian cities.

The hill regions of Uttarakhand have natural streams that are ideal not only for tourism but also for fish production. This is why the state government is focusing on fisheries, particularly in the mountainous regions, as it offers substantial benefits to farmers. As part of this effort, the government is promoting the production of Uttarakhand's premium Himalayan trout fish in the state's border hill districts.

Uttarakhand's Trout Fish Reaches International Market For The First Time

To benefit farmers engaged in trout farming, the state government is also creating international markets. On June 23, five metric tonnes of trout fish were exported to Nepal's international market. This generated an income of around Rs 23.5 lakh for 33 fish farmers. Another 30 metric tonnes of trout fish is expected to be exported to Nepal over the next few months.

Last year, during the Gulf Food Expo in Dubai, the Fisheries Department met with international buyers and stakeholders. An agreement was reached to export Himalayan trout fish to Dubai. However, the supply has not yet begun, with several underlying reasons now coming to light.

Why Couldn't Trout Fish Be Exported To Dubai?

The key reasons include the absence of a processing plant in Uttarakhand and the relatively small size and weight of Himalayan trout. Gulf countries require each trout fish to weigh around three kilograms, whereas Himalayan trout fish currently weigh only around 700 to 800 grams. Additionally, the required documentation has not yet been completed.

History Of Trout Fish In Uttarakhand

The history of Himalayan trout fish in Uttarakhand dates back nearly 150 years to the British era. During the 1850s, the British brought trout fish seed from Switzerland. Since then, trout fish has become an identity of the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand. However, it still remains a major challenge for the government.

The biggest challenge is the availability of trout fish seed. Whenever demand rises, trout fish seed has to be imported from Denmark, making it quite expensive. This is because Uttarakhand does not yet have modern hatcheries and a cold-chain storage system. At present, the state government is focusing on developing advanced hatcheries and cold-chain infrastructure to produce trout seed within the state.

Himalayan trout is a premium fish produced in the hill regions of Uttarakhand, where cold, running water is naturally available. During the financial year 2020-21, the state produced 250 metric tonnes of trout fish. By 2025-26, production had increased to nearly 800 metric tonnes.