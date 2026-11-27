ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand’s Bagadtoli Becomes First Village In Country To Achieve 100% Self-enumeration

Dehradun: Bagadtoli, located along the Pithoragarh-Jhoolaghat route in Uttarakhand, has become the first village in the country to achieve 100 per cent self-enumeration.

With a population of just 78 individuals across 18 families, this remote and inaccessible village has completed the self-enumeration process well before the deadline.

The self-enumeration process is currently underway as part of the second phase of India's census exercise. In the state, this process started on November 16 and will continue till November 30.

Eva Ashish Srivastava, director of the Directorate of Census Operations, said the village head (Gram Pradhan) and all the citizens of the village have set a record by embracing this campaign as their collective responsibility. Every family stepped forward to ensure their participation. The residents understood the importance of self-enumeration and took part in this national campaign with great enthusiasm.

“The active involvement of the villagers has proven that, through awareness, cooperation, and collective effort, even the smallest of villages can play a significant role in achieving major national goals. Bagartoli has become the first village in the country to achieve 100 per cent self-enumeration,” said Srivastava.