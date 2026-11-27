Uttarakhand’s Bagadtoli Becomes First Village In Country To Achieve 100% Self-enumeration
The village has a population of just 78 individuals across 18 families; the milestone was achieved well before the deadline.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 3:59 PM IST
Dehradun: Bagadtoli, located along the Pithoragarh-Jhoolaghat route in Uttarakhand, has become the first village in the country to achieve 100 per cent self-enumeration.
With a population of just 78 individuals across 18 families, this remote and inaccessible village has completed the self-enumeration process well before the deadline.
The self-enumeration process is currently underway as part of the second phase of India's census exercise. In the state, this process started on November 16 and will continue till November 30.
Eva Ashish Srivastava, director of the Directorate of Census Operations, said the village head (Gram Pradhan) and all the citizens of the village have set a record by embracing this campaign as their collective responsibility. Every family stepped forward to ensure their participation. The residents understood the importance of self-enumeration and took part in this national campaign with great enthusiasm.
“The active involvement of the villagers has proven that, through awareness, cooperation, and collective effort, even the smallest of villages can play a significant role in achieving major national goals. Bagartoli has become the first village in the country to achieve 100 per cent self-enumeration,” said Srivastava.
The director said while a village may be small, its resolve should never be small. “If a village community stands united and sets its mind to a task, it can excel in any national-level initiative,” she said.
Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand is known for its natural beauty, serene environment and simple lifestyle. To ensure the success of this national initiative, a special effort was made in Bagadtoli. Kalawati Dhariyal, the village enumerator, reached out to the residents personally, and with the support of supervisor Mohan Chandra Joshi, a target was set, which resulted in the successful completion of self-enumeration for every single citizen in every family in the village.
Now a door-to-door census campaign will begin on December 1, during which enumerators will visit every household to record the population.
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