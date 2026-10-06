ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand: YouTuber Anurag Dobhal Arrested For 'Assaulting' Cousin-in-law

Based on the complaint filed by Raj, the Nehru Colony police registered a case against Anurag and several others. Along with Anurag, his three associates were arrested too.

According to sources, Raj works at a Nexa car showroom. On the evening of October 5, around 6 PM, Anurag arrived with a few young men to meet him. As he was busy with work, Raj suggested meeting later. Later that night, around 8 PM, he went to the Yellow Hills Cafe, where Anurag and his associates were present in a car.

During the conversation, Anurag allegedly threatened him, claiming he had committed two murders and that no one could harm him. It is alleged that Anurag then grabbed Raj by the neck from behind and tried to snatch his mobile phone. When he failed to take the phone, he ordered his associates to kill Raj, who alleged that the accused tried to run him over with the car and struck him on the head, chest, and face with an iron rod or a similar object. One of the accused is also alleged to have threatened him by brandishing a knife and a gun.