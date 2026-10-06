Uttarakhand: YouTuber Anurag Dobhal Arrested For 'Assaulting' Cousin-in-law
There is a family dispute between Anurag and his wife Ritika Dobhal; Anurag had called Raj to discuss this dispute when the alleged assault happened.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST
Dehradun: 'Bigg Boss' fame YouTuber Anurag Dobhal on Tuesday was arrested for allegedly assaulting and attempting to kill his cousin-in-law Raj Singh Chauhan.
Based on the complaint filed by Raj, the Nehru Colony police registered a case against Anurag and several others. Along with Anurag, his three associates were arrested too.
According to sources, Raj works at a Nexa car showroom. On the evening of October 5, around 6 PM, Anurag arrived with a few young men to meet him. As he was busy with work, Raj suggested meeting later. Later that night, around 8 PM, he went to the Yellow Hills Cafe, where Anurag and his associates were present in a car.
During the conversation, Anurag allegedly threatened him, claiming he had committed two murders and that no one could harm him. It is alleged that Anurag then grabbed Raj by the neck from behind and tried to snatch his mobile phone. When he failed to take the phone, he ordered his associates to kill Raj, who alleged that the accused tried to run him over with the car and struck him on the head, chest, and face with an iron rod or a similar object. One of the accused is also alleged to have threatened him by brandishing a knife and a gun.
The victim alleged that during the assault, threats were made against his and his family's lives. His watch and gold chain were also forcibly taken. It is reported that Raj's cousin, Ritika Dobhal, is Anurag's wife. There is an ongoing family dispute between the couple. Anurag had called Raj to discuss this very dispute. The alleged assault took place after the argument escalated during the conversation.
In his complaint to the police, Raj alleged that when the accused were unable to unlock his mobile phone, Anurag called the SSP. The police subsequently arrived at the scene. The victim also accused the in-charge of the Bypass police outpost of siding with the accused, alleging that his mobile phone was taken away and that Anurag's Instagram account was being accessed from within the outpost.
Devendra Chauhan, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Nehru Colony police station, said that based on the complaint filed by Raj, a case was registered against Anurag and several others, including Abhay Chaudhary, Tapan Pandit, Dhaval Rajpurohit, Abhishek Tiger, Abhinav Srivastava, and Guru Bhai, under sections 117(2), 191(2), and 351(3) of the BNS. “We have arrested a total of four individuals. They will be produced before the City Magistrate today,” said the SHO.
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