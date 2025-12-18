Uttarakhand Women Artisans Weave A New Hope, Turn Wild Grass Into Exquisite Handcrafted Art
Traditional Munj craft products found takers at BHU tribal market. At present, artisans have found global buyers in Germany.
Varanasi: Rita from Udham Singh Nagar came to Varansi in the early 2002 to work in handicrafts, specifically Munj craft. This craft has been passed down through her ancestors, but it has become almost extinct.
Munj craft is a traditional Indian handicraft that involves weaving products from Munj grass - a wild grass that grows along riverbanks and in arid regions of Northern India. It is highly valued for its durability, eco-friendliness, and natural golden-yellow colour.
Rita started products from this in 2002, but at that time, very few people knew about this art. In 2014, things started changing, Rita's solo venture grew into a movement involving nearly 500 women.
“We are reviving it. The government is also supporting us in this work,” said Rita. “I came to Varanasi from Udham Singh Nagar. I work in handicrafts. This craft has been passed down through generations but it was almost dying.,” says Rita.
The transformation of a near-extinct art is currently being showcased in Varanasi. Banaras Hindu University is bustling with an Adivasi (tribal) market these days, where products from tribal communities across the country are on display. Among the various products, the demand for Munj products from Uttarakhand is the highest.
The handicrafts of Uttarakhand - a region incredibly rich in natural resources, have products like jute items (bags, slippers), metal crafts (copper art), traditional textiles (Pithora, woolen shawls), Ringal baskets (bamboo art), wood carving, Aipan art (Rangoli), and pottery/stone utensils. Craftsmen from districts like Tehri, Almora, and Bageshwar are gaining recognition both nationally and internationally for their skills.
Rita narrated, “we participate in exhibitions. We also receive help from other government departments and private organizations. Earlier, only our group was working. Now, more people have joined. 500 women are working, earning between Rs 15,000 and Rs. 20,000 every month. The product is also in demand in Germany. Earlier, the artisans had to depend on family support financially but the situation has improved.”
Anita Devi, one artisan, said, "I learned this craft by watching my elders, my grandmothers. We are involving women in this work. We are happy that they are getting employment and moving forward. It takes a lot of effort to prepare the products but the problem is that we are not getting the market price commensurate with our efforts.”
The Munj artisans are seeking government help for marketing their products. “We are currently receiving orders through NGOs. We want to have our own contacts and network so that we can handle online orders ourselves, “ Rita says.
The women artisans met PM Modi in Delhi last year and the. He is also making considerable efforts to find a market, the artisans said.
Nirupa says, "We feel very good making products from Kush grass. One can carry puja materials in it when going to the temple. Kush grass is considered very auspicious in every ritual. In weddings, gifts were traditionally given to the bride in this."
