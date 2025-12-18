ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand Women Artisans Weave A New Hope, Turn Wild Grass Into Exquisite Handcrafted Art

Varanasi: Rita from Udham Singh Nagar came to Varansi in the early 2002 to work in handicrafts, specifically Munj craft. This craft has been passed down through her ancestors, but it has become almost extinct.

Munj craft is a traditional Indian handicraft that involves weaving products from Munj grass - a wild grass that grows along riverbanks and in arid regions of Northern India. It is highly valued for its durability, eco-friendliness, and natural golden-yellow colour.

Rita started products from this in 2002, but at that time, very few people knew about this art. In 2014, things started changing, Rita's solo venture grew into a movement involving nearly 500 women.

Munj products are highly valued for its durability, eco-friendliness, and natural colour. (ETV Bharat)

“We are reviving it. The government is also supporting us in this work,” said Rita. “I came to Varanasi from Udham Singh Nagar. I work in handicrafts. This craft has been passed down through generations but it was almost dying.,” says Rita.

The transformation of a near-extinct art is currently being showcased in Varanasi. Banaras Hindu University is bustling with an Adivasi (tribal) market these days, where products from tribal communities across the country are on display. Among the various products, the demand for Munj products from Uttarakhand is the highest.