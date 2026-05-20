Uttarakhand: Two Tiger Cub Carcasses In Two Days, Haridwar Forest Department Arrest Suspect, On Lookout For Mother
It is suspected that Van Gujjar herdsman poisoned carcass of buffalo hunted by the mother of the cubs. Three accomplices of arrested Van Gujjar missing.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 12:40 PM IST|
Updated : May 20, 2026 at 1:38 PM IST
Haridwar: The recovery of carcasses of two tiger cubs in the forests of Sajjanpur Beat under Shyampur Range of the Haridwar Forest Division, has caused a stir. While the carcass of a two-year-old tiger was recovered on Monday, the body of a two-year-old tigress was found on Tuesday, approximately 150 m from the first site. The two were siblings.
During a search operation conducted in the forests of Sajjanpur Beat (Shyampur Compartment No. 9) within the Shyampur Range, which serves as a vital buffer zone for the Rajaji Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand, on Monday evening, the Haridwar Forest Department team recovered the carcass of a two-year-old tiger. The tiger was found with all four of its paws severed, although its hide and teeth were found intact.
The tigress's carcass had been concealed within a seasonal stream (gadera) by covering it with leaves. The perpetrators had severed her paws as well.
A team from the Haridwar Forest Department has arrested a Van Gujjar herdsman in connection with the incident. He has been identified as Alam alias Phammi, a resident of Gujjar Dera, Shyamapur (compartment no. 9). His three accomplices — Amir Hamza alias Miyan, Ashiq, and Juppi — remain at large.
"During a search operation conducted a short distance from where the carcass of the two-year-old male tiger was found, the carcass of a female tiger was also discovered within a forest stream (gadera). The accused had attempted to conceal the body by covering it with leaves. The team arrested one suspect and produced him before court, which remanded him in judicial custody. Search operations are currently underway to locate the three absconding suspects," said District Forest Officer Swapnil Aniruddh.
Search Operation On For Tiger Cubs' Mother
A search operation is currently underway to locate the mother of the two tiger cubs. It is suspected that the cubs were living with their mother. This assumption stems from the fact that tiger cubs typically remain with their mother in the wild until they are 2-3 years old, learning hunting techniques and survival skills directly from her.
There is a concern that the mother, too, may have consumed the poisoned meat that killed her cubs. Teams from the Forest Department, in conjunction with the Rajaji Tiger Reserve administration, have launched a search operation to locate the mother. If she remains missing, the possibility of a tragic fate befalling her cannot be ruled out.
The carcass of a dead buffalo was also recovered from the scene. Preliminary investigations revealed that a poisonous substance had first been applied to the buffalo's carcass; a group of big cats subsequently consumed it, leading to the death of the tiger cub, whose body was recovered from nearby. The Forest Department had received intelligence regarding the suspicious activities of certain Van Gujjars in the area. Acting on this tip-off, a search operation was launched across the region.
The investigation revealed that the accused were preparing to skin the tiger and extract its teeth under the cover of darkness. However, the Forest Department intervened before they could carry out their plan, apprehending one of the Van Gujjars involved. The Forest Department team had just begun investigating the matter when they discovered a tigress's carcass just 1.5 km from the original site.
How It All Happened
According to Forest Department officials, two days ago, the tigress preyed upon a buffalo belonging to the Van Gujjars. Afterwards, the Van Gujjars retrieved the buffalo's carcass. They then sprinkled a poisonous substance over the dead buffalo's body. As soon as the tigers consumed the buffalo's meat, they died. Following this, the accused severed the tigers' paws and were preparing to sell them in the market.
The accused left the mutilated tiger carcasses in the forest and returned home. They planned to dispose of the bodies the following night. However, before they could do so, someone tipped off the authorities. The Forest Department team first recovered the carcass of a male tiger from the forest on Monday, and then, on Tuesday, the carcass of his sister. The accused had severed her paws as well and had covered her body with leaves.
Negligence in the Rajaji Tiger Reserve Buffer Zone
The location in the forest where the two big cats were hunted, and where their carcasses were subsequently found, lies along the boundary between the Rajaji Tiger Reserve and the Haridwar Forest Division. This area, known for frequent movement of tigers and elephants, is considered a highly sensitive zone.
Several tigers roam this area. The simultaneous poaching of two tigers has exposed instances of departmental negligence.
Van Gujjar Settlements Exceeding Limits
The most sensitive areas within the Shyampur Range are Siddha Shrot and Khara. Over the past few years, the encampments (deras) of the Gujjars in this region have encroached right up to the boundaries of the Rajaji Reserve. Along with the growing population of the Van Gujjars, the number of their buffaloes has also been steadily increasing. In the past, complaints have been received alleging that due to the negligence of forest personnel, Van Gujjars frequently encroach upon even the reserved forests to graze their buffaloes, and in the process, they cause damage to forest resources. Owing to the laxity of the Forest Division, there is a risk that these Van Gujjars could precipitate a major incident within the boundaries of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve.
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