ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand: Two Tiger Cub Carcasses In Two Days, Haridwar Forest Department Arrest Suspect, On Lookout For Mother

Haridwar: The recovery of carcasses of two tiger cubs in the forests of Sajjanpur Beat under Shyampur Range of the Haridwar Forest Division, has caused a stir. While the carcass of a two-year-old tiger was recovered on Monday, the body of a two-year-old tigress was found on Tuesday, approximately 150 m from the first site. The two were siblings.

During a search operation conducted in the forests of Sajjanpur Beat (Shyampur Compartment No. 9) within the Shyampur Range, which serves as a vital buffer zone for the Rajaji Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand, on Monday evening, the Haridwar Forest Department team recovered the carcass of a two-year-old tiger. The tiger was found with all four of its paws severed, although its hide and teeth were found intact.

The tigress's carcass had been concealed within a seasonal stream (gadera) by covering it with leaves. The perpetrators had severed her paws as well.

A team from the Haridwar Forest Department has arrested a Van Gujjar herdsman in connection with the incident. He has been identified as Alam alias Phammi, a resident of Gujjar Dera, Shyamapur (compartment no. 9). His three accomplices — Amir Hamza alias Miyan, Ashiq, and Juppi — remain at large.

"During a search operation conducted a short distance from where the carcass of the two-year-old male tiger was found, the carcass of a female tiger was also discovered within a forest stream (gadera). The accused had attempted to conceal the body by covering it with leaves. The team arrested one suspect and produced him before court, which remanded him in judicial custody. Search operations are currently underway to locate the three absconding suspects," said District Forest Officer Swapnil Aniruddh.

Search Operation On For Tiger Cubs' Mother

A search operation is currently underway to locate the mother of the two tiger cubs. It is suspected that the cubs were living with their mother. This assumption stems from the fact that tiger cubs typically remain with their mother in the wild until they are 2-3 years old, learning hunting techniques and survival skills directly from her.

There is a concern that the mother, too, may have consumed the poisoned meat that killed her cubs. Teams from the Forest Department, in conjunction with the Rajaji Tiger Reserve administration, have launched a search operation to locate the mother. If she remains missing, the possibility of a tragic fate befalling her cannot be ruled out.

The carcass of a dead buffalo was also recovered from the scene. Preliminary investigations revealed that a poisonous substance had first been applied to the buffalo's carcass; a group of big cats subsequently consumed it, leading to the death of the tiger cub, whose body was recovered from nearby. The Forest Department had received intelligence regarding the suspicious activities of certain Van Gujjars in the area. Acting on this tip-off, a search operation was launched across the region.