Uttarakhand Trek Accident: Bodies Of Seven Found In Uttarkashi, One Remains Missing
Seven bodies were recovered, and one person remains missing after an avalanche struck a trekking group in Uttarakhand, sparking an intense high-altitude rescue operation.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 8:56 PM IST
Uttarkashi: The bodies of seven trekkers, who went missing after being caught in an avalanche on the Kedartal trek route in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, were recovered during the search operation that continued for the eighth day on Friday.
Officials said that one trekker remains missing, prompting joint teams of the State Disaster Response Force, Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM), the Forest Department and other agencies to continue the searches. However, they are facing immense operational challenges amid the rugged, snow-covered mountainous terrain and highly volatile weather conditions.
केदारताल ट्रेक पर लापता 08 ट्रेकर्स की तलाश में SDRF, NIM एवं अन्य एजेंसियों का संयुक्त सर्च अभियान सेनानायक श्री अर्पण यदुवंशी के निर्देशन में लगातार जारी है। #UttarakhandSDRF #Kedartal #NIM https://t.co/qxJIOEBM9z— SDRF Uttarakhand Police (@uksdrf) November 3, 2026
Five members of the 13-member team that went on the Kedartal trek in Uttarkashi on October 27 are safe, while eight were killed in an avalanche/landslide.
The deceased were identified as 40-year-old Rintu Mandal, son of Sunil Chandra Mandal, and 30-year-old Uday Ghosh, son of Dinesh Ghosh, residents of Salbani, Post Anchuri Salboni, Bankura, West Bengal; and 28-year-old Vartika Verma and 29-year-old Deepika Verma (sisters), daughters of Narayan Verma, residents of Gayatri Puram, Vikasnagar, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The other two are yet to be identified.
On Friday, emergency workers successfully evacuated three of the recovered bodies to the Uttarkashi District Hospital.
"Two of these bodies were found on Thursday, but severe air turbulence in the valley made it impossible for military or civilian helicopters to land or hoist the remains," officials said.
"Arrangements to airlift the bodies were finalised on Friday morning after weather improved briefly and our helicopters could land at the nearby Matli helipad.”
The search teams had already pulled four bodies from the avalanche debris by Wednesday. Among the first victims identified were sisters Deepika and Vartika of Lucknow.
Family members expressed deep shock over the tragedy, hailing both sisters as “highly experienced mountaineers”, as both had successfully navigated numerous trekking routes across India and Nepal.
Meanwhile, authorities said that the missing group originally comprised seven domestic trekkers and one local guide. “Instructions have been issued to the NIM and SDRF personnel to maintain a continuous presence on the mountain until the final missing individual is located,” District Disaster Management Officer Shardul Gusain said.
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