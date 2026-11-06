ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand Trek Accident: Bodies Of Seven Found In Uttarkashi, One Remains Missing

Uttarkashi: The bodies of seven trekkers, who went missing after being caught in an avalanche on the Kedartal trek route in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, were recovered during the search operation that continued for the eighth day on Friday.

Officials said that one trekker remains missing, prompting joint teams of the State Disaster Response Force, Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM), the Forest Department and other agencies to continue the searches. However, they are facing immense operational challenges amid the rugged, snow-covered mountainous terrain and highly volatile weather conditions.

Five members of the 13-member team that went on the Kedartal trek in Uttarkashi on October 27 are safe, while eight were killed in an avalanche/landslide.

The deceased were identified as 40-year-old Rintu Mandal, son of Sunil Chandra Mandal, and 30-year-old Uday Ghosh, son of Dinesh Ghosh, residents of Salbani, Post Anchuri Salboni, Bankura, West Bengal; and 28-year-old Vartika Verma and 29-year-old Deepika Verma (sisters), daughters of Narayan Verma, residents of Gayatri Puram, Vikasnagar, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The other two are yet to be identified.

On Friday, emergency workers successfully evacuated three of the recovered bodies to the Uttarkashi District Hospital.

"Two of these bodies were found on Thursday, but severe air turbulence in the valley made it impossible for military or civilian helicopters to land or hoist the remains," officials said.