Uttarakhand Top Ranked In Implementation of Interoperable Criminal Justice System 2.0

Dehradun: The primarily hill state of Uttarakhand has bagged the top position in the implementation of Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) 2.0. It stands first on the ICJS dashboard with a score of 93.46.

Uttarakhand is followed by Haryana with a score of 93.41, and Assam with 93.16. Sikkim with 91.82 and Madhya Pradesh with 90.55. Sources said that in order to ensure better implementation of the new laws in Uttarakhand, more than 23,000 police personnel were given intensive training on the nuances of these laws. Priority was given to virtual court hearings through Nyayshruti and the availability of forensic mobile vans.

Police sources said that the state government took major initiatives to implement the new laws under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA). It was disclosed that the Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, had taken a personal interest and held numerous review meetings with top government officials and district-level field officers at regular intervals to ensure the effective implementation of these laws. This top-to-bottom monitoring ensured that technical hurdles were addressed promptly and the Police successfully adapted to the new legal framework.