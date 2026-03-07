Uttarakhand Top Ranked In Implementation of Interoperable Criminal Justice System 2.0
The state government has taken major initiatives to implement new laws under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam
Dehradun: The primarily hill state of Uttarakhand has bagged the top position in the implementation of Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) 2.0. It stands first on the ICJS dashboard with a score of 93.46.
Uttarakhand is followed by Haryana with a score of 93.41, and Assam with 93.16. Sikkim with 91.82 and Madhya Pradesh with 90.55. Sources said that in order to ensure better implementation of the new laws in Uttarakhand, more than 23,000 police personnel were given intensive training on the nuances of these laws. Priority was given to virtual court hearings through Nyayshruti and the availability of forensic mobile vans.
Police sources said that the state government took major initiatives to implement the new laws under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA). It was disclosed that the Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, had taken a personal interest and held numerous review meetings with top government officials and district-level field officers at regular intervals to ensure the effective implementation of these laws. This top-to-bottom monitoring ensured that technical hurdles were addressed promptly and the Police successfully adapted to the new legal framework.
Uttarakhand's achievement is underpinned by ICJS 2.0's 'One Data, One Entry' system. It ensures seamless data flow between the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) of the Police, e-courts, e-jails, e-prosecution and e-forensics.
Once entered, the data is immediately available to all the relevant departments, reducing paperwork and expediting case resolution. To ensure transparency, crime scene videography and secure collection of digital evidence through the "e-Evidence" app have been mandated.
Uttarakhand Police spokesperson and Inspector General of Police (Crime and Law & Order) Sunil Kumar Meena disclosed, "The state has set records in implementing technological infrastructure and real-time data entry. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also specifically praised Uttarakhand's 'One Data, One Entry' capability in high-level meetings. With this coordination and commitment, Uttarakhand has emerged as a role model for smart policing for the country."
