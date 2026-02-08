ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand To Start Collecting Green Cess At 15 Points From February 15

Dehradun: Uttarakhand government has decided to collect a Green Cess on vehicles coming from outside the state at 15 points from February 15. The move is expected to generate an annual revenue of Rs 100 crore. The government has identified 15 border points for collection of the cess. Currently, Green Cess is being collected from private vehicles arriving from other states at the Narson border.

The government does not want to rely solely on tourism as a source of revenue and wants to ensure sustainable income through taxes and fees. The Transport Department is in the process of installing Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at the identified 15 cess collection points. These cameras will scan vehicle number plates automatically to collect the cess. This will increase transparency and also reduce human intervention minimising the possibility of irregularities in collection.

Every year, a large number of tourists and pilgrims visit Uttarakhand from other states. Religious and tourist destinations like the Char Dham Yatra, Kanwar Yatra, Hemkund Sahib along with Haridwar and Rishikesh attract people from across the country. By collecting Green Cess from these vehicles from outside the state, the government aims to protect the environment and increase the state's revenue. It is estimated that once this system is fully implemented, Uttarakhand will generate an additional income of approximately Rs 100 crore per year.

Currently, the state earns approximately Rs 25 to Rs 30 lakh daily in the form of Green Cess from commercial vehicles. Additionally, a lump sum Green Cess is already collected from private vehicles at the time of registration in Uttarakhand. The new system being implemented is specifically targeted at private vehicles coming from the other states to address the growing traffic and environmental pressure on the state.

Officials said that the Green Cess aims not only to raise revenue but also to protect the environment. Uttarakhand is a sensitive Himalayan state where pollution and the increasing number of vehicles can have serious environmental impacts. Through the Green Cess, the government wants to convey the message that every vehicle entering the state must fulfill its environmental responsibility.