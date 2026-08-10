Uttarakhand: Sudden Surge Of Water Strikes Tamak 'Nala', Bailey Bridge Swept Away
Reports indicated that a BRO operator, along with two vehicles, was swept away in the torrent; rescue teams have been dispatched to the site.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 8:46 PM IST
Chamoli: A sudden surge of water and debris struck the Tamak "nala" (ravine/stream) leading to the Niti Valley in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, located along the India-China border, washing away a Bailey bridge.
Reports indicated that a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) operator, along with two vehicles, was swept away in the torrent. Rescue teams have been dispatched to the site.
The sudden rush of water and debris in the Tamak "nala" caused extensive damage to the area in a matter of moments. The current was so powerful that the Bailey bridge spanning the ravine was swept away. Furthermore, several vehicles parked nearby were seen being carried off by the raging waters. Within moments, the stream turned ferocious, engulfing the surrounding area in debris and water.
The collapse of the bridge disrupted movement towards the Niti Valley and severed the area's road connectivity with the district headquarters. The reports suggested that the Tamak area experienced three successive spells of heavy rainfall. This caused a sudden surge in the stream's flow, and the powerful current swept away the Bailey bridge.
तमक नाला उफनाने से नाले पर बना पुल क्षतिग्रस्त, मलारी से आगे आवाजाही बाधित। फिलहाल किसी जनहानि की सूचना नहीं है।— Chamoli Police Uttarakhand (@chamolipolice) August 10, 2026
पुलिस, प्रशासन, SDRF व NDRF की टीमें मौके के लिए रवाना। स्थिति पर लगातार नजर रखी जा रही है। pic.twitter.com/0qgB4mngJx
Chandrashekhar Vashishth, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Jyotirmath, stated that he spoke to a BRO Major over the phone, who confirmed that one operator was missing.
According to the SDM, the operator was operating machinery when the sudden heavy rain and surging water flow struck; his whereabouts are currently unknown.
It is feared that he may have been swept away by the strong current. However, the actual situation will only become clear after disaster management teams reach the site and conduct a search operation.
The district administration swung into action immediately upon receiving news. Teams from the administration, disaster management, SDRF, NDRF, and other relevant departments have been dispatched to the scene. Upon reaching the site, authorities will assess the situation, launch a search for the missing operator, and initiate relief and rescue operations in the affected area.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Chamoli District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar stated that reports indicated a bridge, a car, a truck, and a Havildar-rank employee had been swept away.
Heavy rainfall in the Niti Valley has caused the water level of the Alaknanda River to rise. As a safety precaution, the police are using loudspeakers and public announcements to urge residents living along the riverbanks to move to safer locations.
The administration has appealed to the public to avoid travelling towards the Niti Valley until weather conditions normalise and the status of the route becomes clear. People are advised against undertaking risky journeys and are urged to proceed only after receiving official updates from the administration.
Chamoli has been experiencing continuous rainfall for some time. The Meteorological Department had also issued an alert regarding heavy rain in the state. Amidst this, an incident of extreme rainfall (cloudburst-like conditions) in the sensitive border region of Niti Valley has once again sparked alarm.
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