ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand: Sudden Surge Of Water Strikes Tamak 'Nala', Bailey Bridge Swept Away

Chamoli: A sudden surge of water and debris struck the Tamak "nala" (ravine/stream) leading to the Niti Valley in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, located along the India-China border, washing away a Bailey bridge.

Reports indicated that a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) operator, along with two vehicles, was swept away in the torrent. Rescue teams have been dispatched to the site.

The sudden rush of water and debris in the Tamak "nala" caused extensive damage to the area in a matter of moments. The current was so powerful that the Bailey bridge spanning the ravine was swept away. Furthermore, several vehicles parked nearby were seen being carried off by the raging waters. Within moments, the stream turned ferocious, engulfing the surrounding area in debris and water.

The collapse of the bridge disrupted movement towards the Niti Valley and severed the area's road connectivity with the district headquarters. The reports suggested that the Tamak area experienced three successive spells of heavy rainfall. This caused a sudden surge in the stream's flow, and the powerful current swept away the Bailey bridge.

Chandrashekhar Vashishth, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Jyotirmath, stated that he spoke to a BRO Major over the phone, who confirmed that one operator was missing.