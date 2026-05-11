Uttarakhand Startup Stands Up For The Heart, Portable ECG Device To Make Tests Easy & Affordable
The statup emerges as a Rs 500-crore tech company delivering services across 25 countries; its device fits into a pocket and monitors heart-related issues.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 12:35 PM IST
Dehradun: Arpit Jain, 23, was deeply troubled by the death of his friend.
"A friend of mine passed away due to a heart attack. When I visited the hospital, I observed the heart-related complications and the expensive ECG (electrocardiogram) machines used for their diagnosis. As a result, we conceived the idea of creating a portable device that would be both easily accessible and affordable for the general public. This concept later materialised as the 'Spandan' device — a significant solution to this problem," says Arpit, who is from Muzaffarnagar in neighbouring UP, and belongs to a middle-class family. His parents are associated with the education sector.
Arpit, along with his brother Rajat Jain, 21, who was pursuing BTech at a renowned private university in Dehradun, and a few of their peers, founded Sunfox Technologies. Focused on the intersection of healthcare and technology, the team developed a portable device that effectively eliminated the need for bulky, heavy ECG machines typically used for diagnosing heart conditions, thereby making cardiac monitoring accessible to everyone — literally fitting it right into their pockets. The device connects to a smartphone, enabling anyone to easily monitor heart-related issues.
The startup was launched in 2016 — the year when the Government of India launched the 'Startup India' initiative, and the Uttarakhand government also began working towards promoting new innovations and ideas under the state's startup policy. Now, the first startup to be officially registered in Uttarakhand is today making a name for itself as a major tech company valued at Rs 500 crore. From software to hardware — everything is 'Make in India' here.
Creation Of Portable ECG Machine
Initially, they referred to their invention as a "Pocket ECG". However, Rajat Jain and his team eventually christened the product "Spandan". They successfully engineered the portable device as a compact, battery-operated unit that enables any individual to perform an ECG test from anywhere, at any time.
They conducted numerous trials to verify the accuracy of the ECG reports generated by the device, testing it on a wide range of individuals. From 2016 to 2021, the product remained in the research and development phase.
In 2022, the Sunfox Technologies Pvt Ltd entered the market with the mass production of its portable ECG device. Following its launch, the product made an appearance on the "Shark Tank" show, where it received a 5-star rating, along with securing funding.
Driven by its unique concept and innovative technology, the company, led by a board of five directors, has, as of today a workforce of nearly 200 employees and is delivering its services across 25 countries.
While Rajat has an IT background, Arpit comes from a finance background. In addition to them, their early associates — Nitin and Saurabh — also possess IT backgrounds, whereas their fifth associate, Sobit, comes from a marketing background.
All five individuals began their journey at an "Innovator Centre" established within their college campus with the support of the Uttarakhand Department of Industries.
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