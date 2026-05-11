ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand Startup Stands Up For The Heart, Portable ECG Device To Make Tests Easy & Affordable

Dehradun: Arpit Jain, 23, was deeply troubled by the death of his friend.

"A friend of mine passed away due to a heart attack. When I visited the hospital, I observed the heart-related complications and the expensive ECG (electrocardiogram) machines used for their diagnosis. As a result, we conceived the idea of ​​creating a portable device that would be both easily accessible and affordable for the general public. This concept later materialised as the 'Spandan' device — a significant solution to this problem," says Arpit, who is from Muzaffarnagar in neighbouring UP, and belongs to a middle-class family. His parents are associated with the education sector.

Arpit, along with his brother Rajat Jain, 21, who was pursuing BTech at a renowned private university in Dehradun, and a few of their peers, founded Sunfox Technologies. Focused on the intersection of healthcare and technology, the team developed a portable device that effectively eliminated the need for bulky, heavy ECG machines typically used for diagnosing heart conditions, thereby making cardiac monitoring accessible to everyone — literally fitting it right into their pockets. The device connects to a smartphone, enabling anyone to easily monitor heart-related issues.

The startup was launched in 2016 — the year when the Government of India launched the 'Startup India' initiative, and the Uttarakhand government also began working towards promoting new innovations and ideas under the state's startup policy. Now, the first startup to be officially registered in Uttarakhand is today making a name for itself as a major tech company valued at Rs 500 crore. From software to hardware — everything is 'Make in India' here.

Creation Of Portable ECG Machine

Initially, they referred to their invention as a "Pocket ECG". However, Rajat Jain and his team eventually christened the product "Spandan". They successfully engineered the portable device as a compact, battery-operated unit that enables any individual to perform an ECG test from anywhere, at any time.