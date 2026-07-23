ETV Bharat / bharat

'World-Class' Sports Facilities Under Scanner After Uttarakhand Sports Minister's Remark on Para Athletes

Dehradun: Uttarakhand's claims of having developed world-class sports infrastructure have come under scrutiny following allegations that athletes with disabilities were denied even basic accessibility facilities at a major sporting venue in the state.

The controversy has also triggered a wider debate after Sports Minister Rekha Arya reportedly said that "disabled athletes are not part of our sports policy." The remark has drawn criticism from para athletes, their families and the Opposition.

The issue was brought to public notice by ETV Bharat during the National Shooting Championship at the Trishul Shooting Range on the Maharana Pratap Sports College campus in Dehradun, which began on July 13 and will conclude on July 30.

ETV Bharat also reported that the elevator providing access to the floor where the competition was being held was not functioning. In the absence of ramps or other suitable alternatives, athletes with disabilities reportedly had to be carried to the first floor by their family members and companions.

The situation has raised questions about the planning of sports infrastructure in Uttarakhand, particularly after the state hosted the 38th National Games, for which substantial funds were reportedly spent on developing and upgrading stadiums, shooting ranges and other sporting facilities.

For para athletes and their families, the issue goes beyond a malfunctioning elevator. They argue that every modern sports facility should be designed to ensure equal and dignified access for all athletes, including those with disabilities.

One family member said it was deeply distressing to see athletes being carried on the shoulders or in the arms of others merely to reach the competition venue. Athletes travel to national-level events with the ambition of representing their state and country, the family member said, but such experiences undermine their dignity.