'World-Class' Sports Facilities Under Scanner After Uttarakhand Sports Minister's Remark on Para Athletes
Rekha Arya's remarks that 'disabled athletes are not part of our sports policy' has drawn criticism from para athletes and their families, reports Dheeraj Sajwan.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 8:52 PM IST
Dehradun: Uttarakhand's claims of having developed world-class sports infrastructure have come under scrutiny following allegations that athletes with disabilities were denied even basic accessibility facilities at a major sporting venue in the state.
The controversy has also triggered a wider debate after Sports Minister Rekha Arya reportedly said that "disabled athletes are not part of our sports policy." The remark has drawn criticism from para athletes, their families and the Opposition.
The issue was brought to public notice by ETV Bharat during the National Shooting Championship at the Trishul Shooting Range on the Maharana Pratap Sports College campus in Dehradun, which began on July 13 and will conclude on July 30.
ETV Bharat also reported that the elevator providing access to the floor where the competition was being held was not functioning. In the absence of ramps or other suitable alternatives, athletes with disabilities reportedly had to be carried to the first floor by their family members and companions.
The situation has raised questions about the planning of sports infrastructure in Uttarakhand, particularly after the state hosted the 38th National Games, for which substantial funds were reportedly spent on developing and upgrading stadiums, shooting ranges and other sporting facilities.
For para athletes and their families, the issue goes beyond a malfunctioning elevator. They argue that every modern sports facility should be designed to ensure equal and dignified access for all athletes, including those with disabilities.
One family member said it was deeply distressing to see athletes being carried on the shoulders or in the arms of others merely to reach the competition venue. Athletes travel to national-level events with the ambition of representing their state and country, the family member said, but such experiences undermine their dignity.
Another parent questioned how a sports facility could host a national-level competition without ensuring basic accessibility for athletes with disabilities. The government, the parent said, should ensure that sports infrastructure provides equal opportunities to every athlete rather than leaving out a particular category.
The reported statement of the Sports Minister has added another dimension to the controversy.
Congress Lashes Out At BJP-led Government
Critics have questioned why the needs of para athletes were allegedly not adequately incorporated into sports infrastructure planning, particularly when the government has been promoting the achievements of Indian para athletes at national and international levels.
The Congress has also attacked the BJP-led state government over the issue. Congress state spokesperson Pratima Singh reportedly described the minister's statement as unacceptable and questioned the government's commitment to inclusive development.
She argued that while the Prime Minister's slogan of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' emphasises inclusive development, the alleged lack of accessible facilities for para athletes raises questions about whether that principle has been followed in the development of sports infrastructure in Uttarakhand.
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