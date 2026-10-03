ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand SIR Campaign Adds 1,29,872 New Electors, Removes 1,04,708

Dehradun: Following the Election Commission of India (ECI) directive, the Uttarakhand government on Saturday released the final electoral roll for the state, revealing a total electorate of 7,158,949 citizens.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign successfully added 1,29,872 new voters to the state’s rolls while removing 1,04,708 “ineligible” or “duplicate” entries. The update used July 1, 2026, as the qualifying eligibility date.

According to election officials, the updated list includes 3,737,701 men, 3,421,036 women, and 212 third-gender voters. The final register demographically accounts for 72,656 voters in the 18-19 age bracket and 122,892 voters who are over the age of 80.

The SIR process began on June 8, 2026, with the preliminary state list recording 7,960,762 voters. Following the initial compilation of counting forms, a draft voter list was published on July 14, 2026, containing 7,133,785 names. The initial drop represented the removal of 8,26,977 entries flagged as absent, shifted, deceased, or duplicate records.

Garhwal Division