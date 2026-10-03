Uttarakhand SIR Campaign Adds 1,29,872 New Electors, Removes 1,04,708
Uttarakhand's final voter list has been released with 7,158,949 electors, adding 1,29,872 new voters and removing 1,04,708 ineligible names
Published : October 3, 2026 at 3:27 PM IST
Dehradun: Following the Election Commission of India (ECI) directive, the Uttarakhand government on Saturday released the final electoral roll for the state, revealing a total electorate of 7,158,949 citizens.
The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign successfully added 1,29,872 new voters to the state’s rolls while removing 1,04,708 “ineligible” or “duplicate” entries. The update used July 1, 2026, as the qualifying eligibility date.
According to election officials, the updated list includes 3,737,701 men, 3,421,036 women, and 212 third-gender voters. The final register demographically accounts for 72,656 voters in the 18-19 age bracket and 122,892 voters who are over the age of 80.
The SIR process began on June 8, 2026, with the preliminary state list recording 7,960,762 voters. Following the initial compilation of counting forms, a draft voter list was published on July 14, 2026, containing 7,133,785 names. The initial drop represented the removal of 8,26,977 entries flagged as absent, shifted, deceased, or duplicate records.
Garhwal Division
- Uttarkashi: 2,25,050 total voters (117,314 men; 107,734 women; 2 third-gender)
- Chamoli: 276,007 total voters (141,891 men; 134,115 women; 1 third-gender)
- Rudraprayag: 182,436 total voters (92,134 men; 90,302 women; 0 third-gender)
- Tehri Garhwal: 466,638 total voters (243,051 men; 223,583 women; 4 third-gender)
- Dehradun: 1,194,797 total voters (617,041 men; 577,706 women; 50 third-gender)
- Haridwar: 1,245,458 total voters (665,203 men; 580,154 women; 101 third-gender)
- Pauri Garhwal: 507,135 total voters (264,235 men; 242,890 women; 10 third-gender)
Kumaon Division
- Pithoragarh: 343,638 total voters (175,865 men; 167,771 women; 2 third-gender)
- Bageshwar: 205,689 total voters (105,817 men; 99,872 women; 0 third-gender)
- Almora: 476,536 total voters (248,865 men; 227,667 women; 4 third-gender)
- Champawat: 190,988 total voters (100,802 men; 90,185 women; 1 third-gender)
- Nainital: 697,547 total voters (363,095 men; 334,440 women; 12 third-gender)
- Udham Singh Nagar: 1,147,030 total voters (602,388 men; 544,617 women; 25 third-gender)
According to officials, there were 25,164 voters between July 14 and September 28 after citizens filed claims and objections.
During the SIR campaign, the ECI processed 1,46,511 applications under Form 6 for new voter registrations. Of these, officials accepted 1,39,872 applications and rejected 16,639. Concurrently, the commission received 96,704 applications under Form 7 to remove names or objects to entries. Authorities rejected 89,182 of these challenges and accepted 7,522, resulting in those names being deleted. An additional 97,186 individuals were separately designated as ineligible.
The finalised publication is now available for public review online. Citizens can verify their details by visiting the ECI website at voters.eci.gov.in or the Chief Electoral Officer of Uttarakhand website at ceo.uk.gov.in. Physical copies of the electoral roll can also be accessed through District Election Officers, Electoral Registration Officers, or local Booth Level Officers (BLOs).
Individuals whose names were omitted from the final publication may still submit registration requests. They can file an online application using Form 6 through the ECI Net mobile application or offline by contacting a local BLO.
Also Read