Uttarakhand: Rahul Gandhi’s Programme On July 17, Trucks Denied Entry To Venue
State Congress president says they've secured permission to use Parade Ground between July 15-17; Municipal Commissioner says party has yet to submit NOCs.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 8:51 PM IST
Dehradun: Ahead of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s proposed “Chhatron Ki Goonj (Students' Voice)” programme at Dehradun's Parade Ground on July 17, there were murmurs about it being cancelled.
However, state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal said that he has not received any written notification regarding the cancellation of the event's permission. He also clarified that the venue for the event has not been changed.
"We have not yet received any written communication from the district administration, though it has been verbally conveyed that there are some issues — despite the fact that permission for the event had previously been granted," he said.
The state Congress Committee had sought permission for the event on July 8, which was granted by both the Municipal Corporation and the district administration. Amidst this, reports emerged that the permission for the event at Parade Ground had been cancelled.
Online registration was conducted for students to participate in the Rahul Gandhi programme.
While there was talk that trucks carrying tents and other equipment were denied entry to the Parade Ground, Ganesh explained that the trucks were not allowed in simply because the permission is valid starting from the designated date.
Ganesh clarified that the Congress has secured permission from the administration to use the Parade Ground from July 15 to July 17 for the interaction between Rahul and the students. The party has deposited a sum of Rs 1.77 lakh with the Municipal Corporation for the event. He affirmed that the programme will proceed as scheduled.
However, in a statement, Municipal Commissioner Alok Pandey said, "The Congress has not yet submitted the NOCs — issued by the City Magistrate and the police to ensure law and order — to the Municipal Corporation. That is why permission for the Parade Ground has not been granted to the Congress so far."
The state Congress president noted that there are misleading reports circulating on social media about a change in the event venue. Since the party has already obtained permission for a three-day period, such reports are unfounded. He mentioned that he had spoken to the magistrate regarding this matter; the official stated that a report concerning law and order had been requested from the police administration, and the formal permission for the ground would be issued once that report is received.
Ganesh remarked that since the government has renamed Raj Bhavan to 'Lok Bhavan,' the latter would be the most suitable venue for them if formal permission for Parade Ground is refused.
"Resorting to such tactics to block opposition rallies is not right in a democracy, but this government believes in authoritarianism. If such a decision is indeed taken, we will counter it," he added.
Also Read: