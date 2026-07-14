ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand: Rahul Gandhi’s Programme On July 17, Trucks Denied Entry To Venue

Trucks carrying tents and other equipment for the Rahul Gandhi rally, outside Dehradun's Parade Ground ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: Ahead of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s proposed “Chhatron Ki Goonj (Students' Voice)” programme at Dehradun's Parade Ground on July 17, there were murmurs about it being cancelled.

However, state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal said that he has not received any written notification regarding the cancellation of the event's permission. He also clarified that the venue for the event has not been changed.

"We have not yet received any written communication from the district administration, though it has been verbally conveyed that there are some issues — despite the fact that permission for the event had previously been granted," he said.

The state Congress Committee had sought permission for the event on July 8, which was granted by both the Municipal Corporation and the district administration. Amidst this, reports emerged that the permission for the event at Parade Ground had been cancelled.

Online registration was conducted for students to participate in the Rahul Gandhi programme.

While there was talk that trucks carrying tents and other equipment were denied entry to the Parade Ground, Ganesh explained that the trucks were not allowed in simply because the permission is valid starting from the designated date.