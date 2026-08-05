Uttarakhand Constable Who Spoke At Delhi CJP Protest Dismissed From Service After Departmental Inquiry
A departmental inquiry found Police Constable Sher Singh guilty of serious misconduct for appearing in uniform and speaking in support of CJP, reports Pradeep Mahara.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 10:04 AM IST
Pithoragarh: Days after issuing suspension orders, the Uttarakhand Police has dismissed Constable Sher Singh from service after a departmental inquiry found his participation in the recent Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest and conduct during the demonstration in Delhi to be "serious misconduct".
Sher Singh of the Uttarakhand Police, posted in Pithoragarh, was earlier placed under suspension after he appeared on stage in uniform and delivered a speech in support of the CJP during the protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
Following a departmental inquiry, Pithoragarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Akshay Prahlad Konde issued orders for his immediate dismissal, after finding him guilty of violating the Uttarakhand Police Act, 2007, and the State Government Employees' Conduct Rules, 2002.
Notably, Sher Singh had appeared on the CJP stage in police uniform at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, where he announced his resignation while speaking in support of the movement. The matter subsequently gained attention, and the department intensified action against him.
After the video surfaced, Kumaon Range IG Nivedita Kukreti issued a statement, saying Sher Singh has been absent from duty in Pithoragarh since June 28, 2026, without any permission.
SP Konde had issued a notice to Sher Singh, but when no response was received, the department decided to suspend him.
The IG remarked that the statement made by Sher Singh during the student protest was "irresponsible and provocative."
In the dismissal order, Pithoragarh SP Konde stated that, based on the departmental inquiry and available records, Sher Singh's conduct was classified as "serious misconduct".
"This constituted a violation of the provisions of the Uttarakhand Police Act, 2007, and the Uttarakhand State Government Employees' Conduct Rules, 2002. He has been dismissed from service to uphold the disciplinary integrity of the police organization and maintain public trust," the official statement mentioned.
The Uttarakhand Police has stated that no compromise regarding standards of discipline, integrity, and service conduct within the department will be tolerated. The department has also clarified that Sher Singh is no longer an employee of the Uttarakhand Police. "If he participates in any protests, political events, or other illegal activities in the future, the Uttarakhand Police will bear no responsibility for his actions," the department added.
"Discipline is paramount in the Uttarakhand Police. Any activity contrary to departmental conduct or the law will not be tolerated. Strict action will continue to be taken against personnel who violate the rules," Pithoragarh SP Akshay Prahlad Konde has stated.
Officials said Sher Singh also has a criminal history and that he is an accused in a land-grabbing case linked to the notorious Praveen Valmiki gang. After a case was registered at Gangnahar police station in Haridwar, Uttarakhand STF took over investigation, during the course of which it was found that the gang used intimidation to seize control of land and parking contracts worth crores of rupees and engaged in illegal sale and purchase of properties using forged powers of attorney and fabricated documents.
The investigation also revealed serious charges, including murder, attempted murder, extortion, and land grabbing. According to the IG, Sher Singh was arrested and jailed in connection with this case on September 15, 2025. He was released on bail after spending several months in prison, even as dismissal proceedings against him were already underway within the department, the IG added.
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