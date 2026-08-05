ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand Constable Who Spoke At Delhi CJP Protest Dismissed From Service After Departmental Inquiry

Uttarakhand Police Constable Sher Singh dismissed after appearing in uniform at CJP protest in Jantar Mantar ( Photo: X/@CJP_for_India )

Pithoragarh: Days after issuing suspension orders, the Uttarakhand Police has dismissed Constable Sher Singh from service after a departmental inquiry found his participation in the recent Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest and conduct during the demonstration in Delhi to be "serious misconduct".

Sher Singh of the Uttarakhand Police, posted in Pithoragarh, was earlier placed under suspension after he appeared on stage in uniform and delivered a speech in support of the CJP during the protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Following a departmental inquiry, Pithoragarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Akshay Prahlad Konde issued orders for his immediate dismissal, after finding him guilty of violating the Uttarakhand Police Act, 2007, and the State Government Employees' Conduct Rules, 2002.

Notably, Sher Singh had appeared on the CJP stage in police uniform at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, where he announced his resignation while speaking in support of the movement. The matter subsequently gained attention, and the department intensified action against him.

After the video surfaced, Kumaon Range IG Nivedita Kukreti issued a statement, saying Sher Singh has been absent from duty in Pithoragarh since June 28, 2026, without any permission.

SP Konde had issued a notice to Sher Singh, but when no response was received, the department decided to suspend him.

The IG remarked that the statement made by Sher Singh during the student protest was "irresponsible and provocative."