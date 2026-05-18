'HIV Drugs, Service Rate List' Found As Uttarakhand Police Intensify Probe Into Dehradun Prostitution Racket
Uttarakhand Police arrested three accused, including the kingpin for allegedly running a prostitution racket on a Dehradun school campus.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 2:09 PM IST|
Updated : May 18, 2026 at 2:16 PM IST
Dehradun: Uttarakhand Police claimed to have busted prostitution racket allegedly being run from rented rooms on a private school campus within the Cantonment area in Dehradun. At least three accused persons, including the alleged kingpin, were arrested and three women rescued, they said.
The racket was unearthed by the police and the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) during an operation conducted with assistance from social activists and some political groups on May 14 in Kishan Nagar Extension.
Per the initial investigation, serious lapses in tenant verification were found. Investigators said that the rescued women belong to Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and Delhi and were allegedly lured to Dehradun with promises of employment before being pushed into sex work.
“During the raid, a register containing details of customers, rates charged, and daily transactions from May 1 to May 12 was seized,” police said. “The register included entries naming three women and listed charges, including Rs 6,500 for a ‘full night’ service,” they added.
Cantt Police Station In-Charge Shankar Bisht said that the police were examining the recovered items. “On Wednesday, during a raid on a room within the school premises, the police seized all items found on the spot. A list recovered from the scene is currently being scrutinized,” he said.
Bisht added that medicines related to HIV/AIDS were also recovered and have been sent to the Health Department for examination. “Acting on allegations, the girls who were rescued will be contacted and subjected to medical testing,” he said.
Police said the school management appeared unaware of the alleged activities in the two rear rooms. “The school has been operating for about a year in a building owned by a man residing in Tamil Nadu, who had rented part of the premises to a couple running the school while the rear rooms were leased separately to a local resident identified as Kuldeep Kumar, who remains absconding,” they said.
Superintendent of Police (SP) City Pramod Kumar said police are also probing why mandatory tenant verification was not conducted. “If the ongoing investigation substantiates these claims, appropriate action will be initiated against the landlord,” he said
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