ETV Bharat / bharat

'HIV Drugs, Service Rate List' Found As Uttarakhand Police Intensify Probe Into Dehradun Prostitution Racket

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Police claimed to have busted prostitution racket allegedly being run from rented rooms on a private school campus within the Cantonment area in Dehradun. At least three accused persons, including the alleged kingpin, were arrested and three women rescued, they said.

The racket was unearthed by the police and the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) during an operation conducted with assistance from social activists and some political groups on May 14 in Kishan Nagar Extension.

Per the initial investigation, serious lapses in tenant verification were found. Investigators said that the rescued women belong to Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and Delhi and were allegedly lured to Dehradun with promises of employment before being pushed into sex work.

“During the raid, a register containing details of customers, rates charged, and daily transactions from May 1 to May 12 was seized,” police said. “The register included entries naming three women and listed charges, including Rs 6,500 for a ‘full night’ service,” they added.