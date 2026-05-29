ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand Poaching Case: Postmortem Reveals Tiger Siblings Severely Beaten After Being Poisoned In Haridwar

Dehradun: Post-mortem of two tiger siblings killed by poachers in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar Forest Division has revealed some shocking details, saying that the animals were first poisoned and then beaten with sticks after collapsing.

The Forest Department is now treating the case as a serious wildlife crime with suspicions of an organised poaching network behind it. The incident had already triggered concern from Haridwar to the forest headquarters in Dehradun.

According to sources, the post-mortem report confirmed that both tiger siblings, one male and one female, consumed buffalo meat laced with poison. The reports also highlighted serious injuries to the vital body parts, such as the heads and faces of animals.

“The injury marks suggest the tigers were attacked with sticks after becoming unconscious,” they added.

Haridwar Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Swapnil Anirudha also corroborated some post-mortem findings, saying that one tiger suffered injuries near its nasal area and that a fracture was detected during the post-mortem examination.

Uttarakhand Poaching Case: Postmortem Reveals Tiger Siblings Severely Beaten After Being Poisoned In Haridwar (ETV Bharat)

However, he said that the post-mortem report identifies poisoning as the primary cause of death. “The attack with sticks appeared to have been carried out to ensure the animals were dead,” the DFO added.