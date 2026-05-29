Uttarakhand Poaching Case: Postmortem Reveals Tiger Siblings Severely Beaten After Being Poisoned In Haridwar
Four accused have been arrested in the case while prime suspect surrendered. Separately, three forest personnel were also suspended amid ongoing probe, reports Naveen Uniyal.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 3:22 PM IST
Dehradun: Post-mortem of two tiger siblings killed by poachers in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar Forest Division has revealed some shocking details, saying that the animals were first poisoned and then beaten with sticks after collapsing.
The Forest Department is now treating the case as a serious wildlife crime with suspicions of an organised poaching network behind it. The incident had already triggered concern from Haridwar to the forest headquarters in Dehradun.
According to sources, the post-mortem report confirmed that both tiger siblings, one male and one female, consumed buffalo meat laced with poison. The reports also highlighted serious injuries to the vital body parts, such as the heads and faces of animals.
“The injury marks suggest the tigers were attacked with sticks after becoming unconscious,” they added.
Haridwar Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Swapnil Anirudha also corroborated some post-mortem findings, saying that one tiger suffered injuries near its nasal area and that a fracture was detected during the post-mortem examination.
However, he said that the post-mortem report identifies poisoning as the primary cause of death. “The attack with sticks appeared to have been carried out to ensure the animals were dead,” the DFO added.
Sources said investigators recovered several sticks and an axe from the crime scene, but the paws of the tigers are still missing. “The missing body parts raised fears that they may have been trafficked.”
Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal termed the incident “extreme cruelty” and assured strict action against those involved.
The Forest Department has so far arrested four accused, Alam alias Fammi, Aashiq, Juppi and Yusuf, while the prime accused, Amir Hamza alias Miyan, surrendered directly before a court after evading forest officials.
Officials said the department will seek Hamza’s remand on Friday, with investigators hoping his interrogation could expose a larger poaching network.
The government has also suspended three forest personnel, Ranger Vinay Kumar Rathi, Forester Bhupendra Bisht and Forest Guard Karun Saini, in connection with the case.
Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Ranjan Kumar Mishra refused to comment on the matter, citing the ongoing investigation.
The incident had raised questions about forest security in Uttarakhand, as the slain tigers were around one-and-a-half years old, and their mother had moved from Rajaji Tiger Reserve into the Haridwar Division. Officials said the tigress later returned to the Rajaji area after the deaths of her cubs.
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