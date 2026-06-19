ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand: Pilgrims Bring Down Two Tonnes of Plastic Waste From Kedarnath Dham Under Carry Me Back Campaign

Rudraprayag: This pilgrimage season, an initiative launched by the Rudraprayag District Administration is receiving widespread support from devotees. The "Carry Me Back" campaign was launched to protect the Himalayan environment and keep Kedarnath Dham clean, beautiful, and garbage-free. As a result of the campaign, so far, around 2 tonnes of non-biodegradable waste has been brought down from the Kedarnath Dham route by pilgrims and tourists.

The campaign, which has emerged as a successful public participation-based sanitation management model, is being carried out under the guidance of Rudraprayag District Magistrate Vishal Mishra, with the joint efforts of Nagar Panchayat Kedarnath, Healing Himalayas Foundation, and Sulabh International.

Under this initiative, pilgrims are encouraged not to leave behind the plastic items, empty water bottles, food wrappers, and other waste materials they bring with them, but to carry them back down. Personnel and volunteers deployed along the pilgrimage route and at Kedarnath Dham are continuously conducting awareness drives, the positive impact of which is now clearly visible.

Anil Singh Rawat, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Ukhimath, stated that maintaining the cleanliness of Kedarnath Dham and conserving the Himalayan ecosystem is a collective responsibility. The increasing participation of pilgrims in the campaign is highly encouraging; the fact that nearly 2 tonnes of waste have been brought down from the shrine serves as proof that significant, positive change is possible through public cooperation.