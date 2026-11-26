ETV Bharat / bharat

Pavani Fire Brings Into Focus Vulnerability Of Mountain Residences In Uttarkashi

Dehradun: The recent fire tragedy at Pavani village of Mori block in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand has once again brought into focus the vulnerability of mountain residences. Built of stone and wood, these structures are prone to fire and have to be protected with great caution.

Tuesday (November 24, 2026) saw 33 houses in the village being reduced to ashes along with the Panchayat Bhawan and the primary school. A total of 58 families were affected. Villagers and rescue teams struggled for several hours to control the fire that is believed to have been caused by a gas cylinder explosion. The fire spread from one house and quickly engulfed the surrounding buildings. What came as a relief was that there was no loss of life in the incident. However, the families face the challenge of rebuilding their homes.

The place where houses stood till last Tuesday when a massive fire destroyed everything in Pavani village. (ETV Bharat)

Not An Isolated Incident

This isn’t an isolated incident of a fire outbreak in the region. The Mori area has been grappling with such instances for almost two decades. A fire in Dhatmir village in 2006 damaged 120 buildings and killed one person. This was followed by 53 houses being destroyed in Osla village the next year, where 83 animals also perished.

In 2008, 44 buildings were burnt in Jakhol village and another eight were damaged in Kotgaon. In 2009, 25 buildings were burned in Sidri village, killing a father and daughter. The year 2011 saw five houses being burnt in Dhara village, killing 15 animals. In 2013, 22 buildings in Sunkundi and three in Satudi were gutted by fire. In 2014, 16 buildings and 13 granaries were destroyed in Jakhol. In 2016, nine buildings were destroyed in Rakcha village, while four were burnt in Seva in 2017.

In February 2018, a massive fire broke out in Sawni village, destroying 39 houses and killing nearly 100 cattleheads. In 2020, 28 buildings in Masri village were completely burnt while eight others suffered significant damage. Two buildings in Gangad village caught fire in 2022.

A structure on fire in Pavani (ETV Bharat)

In May 2024, a fire in Salra village destroyed 10 houses and partially damaged four others. Six people were injured in this incident. In January 2025, another fire wreaked havoc in Sawni village, destroying nine houses and five granaries. Sixteen families were affected and an elderly woman died in the incident. Now, in November 2026, the burning of 33 houses in Pavani village has once again raised serious questions about fire safety in the mountains.

After conducting an aerial survey of the village, Disaster Management Minister Madan Kaushik directed the officials to ensure that there is no shortage of necessary relief for the affected families. He asked the district administration to ensure the safety, food, drinking water, housing and other basic necessities of the affected people on a priority basis. He has asked the officials to continuously assess the needs of the affected families and ensure the immediate availability of additional relief material and other resources as needed.

Kumaon Houses Equally Prone

Incidents of fires in hilltop houses have also been reported in the Kumaon division. On April 1, 2025, an ailing elderly woman was burnt alive in a fire outbreak in her house in Bhama village of Gangolihat in Pithoragarh district. In October 2025, a two-story house in Balyaun village in Thal caught fire on Diwali night. The entire house was destroyed, along with jewellery and cash saved for the family's daughter's wedding.

Apart from the instances of fires in residential buildings, forest fires also pose a considerable risk across the state. As per Forest Department data, till November 25, Uttarakhand witnessed 657 incidents of forest fire this year. Of these, 427 incidents were reported in Garhwal and 118 in Kumaon. In terms of area, 592.75 hectares were affected by these incidents.