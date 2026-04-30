ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand: NGT Seeks Reports On Hanging Glaciers After Study Raises Alarm Of Changing Weather Patterns, Avalanches, Downstream Disasters

Dehradun: Alarmed by the rising incidence of Himalayan glaciers melting, shifting or breaking apart, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) recently sought information from various entities, including the Central government, on the situation with glaciers in Uttarakhand and other Himalayan regions. The apex green tribunal had taken cognisance of a recent report on hanging glaciers, which was produced by a scientific study conducted by researchers from institutions like the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar, and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The study issues a clear warning that unstable hanging glaciers in Uttarakhand's Alaknanda basin could trigger avalanches, potentially leading to downstream disasters. This study focuses on the escalating threats in vulnerable high-altitude regions like Badrinath, Mana, and Hanuman Chatti, arising from glacier retreat and seismic sensitivity, coupled with the rapid expansion of human settlements and infrastructure. In other words, construction in these areas is proceeding in an unplanned manner, amplifying future risks.

The Threat Of 'Hanging' Glaciers

Glaciers that are suspended precariously on the mountain slopes of the Central Himalayas, can cause devastating avalanches and disasters downstream. In response, the NGT has issued notices to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC); the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB); the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG); the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board; and the National Institute of Hydrology, directing them to file their responses before the apex green tribunal holds a hearing on the matter on August 6.

One of the most stark examples of the devastation caused by the collapse of a hanging glacier in Uttarakhand is the 'Reni Disaster' that occurred a few years ago. On the morning of February 7, 2021, a massive section of a hanging glacier, located at an altitude of around 5,600 m on Mount Raunthi in Chamoli district, broke away and crashed down the slopes. The avalanche and debris triggered sudden, severe flooding in the Rishiganga and Dhauliganga rivers, causing extensive damage downstream to the Rishiganga and Tapovan-Vishnugad hydroelectric projects, as well as significant loss of life.

Over the past decade, weather patterns have undergone significant changes. Previously, snowfall typically occurred between November and January. Now, this has shifted to the months of February and March. In the high Himalayan regions, snowfall occurring in November and December typically possesses very little water, resulting in a correspondingly slow melting rate. In contrast, snowfall during February and March has a much higher water content, because of which, it possesses less structural stability and is less resistant to melting. As a result, the rate at which the snow from February and March melts is considerably faster, and is emerging as a major concern for the Himalayas, particularly given the lower snowfall rate during the core winter months.

Accelerated Glacier Melting Raises Concerns

The current situation indicates that the winter season is shrinking, while summer is expanding. This shift has led to an accelerated rate of glacier melting. According to data from the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology in Dehradun, glaciers that previously melted at a rate of 6 m per year, are now melting at 2-3 times that rate.

Melting and advancement of glaciers are, in themselves, natural processes. After all, rivers are recharged only when glaciers melt. But the alarming rate at which this melting is currently accelerating is a cause of grave concern. Due to climate change and global warming, temperatures have risen not only during the summer, but also during winters. With the duration of winter shrinking, along with a shrinkage in snowbound areas, there is a corresponding expansion of rainfall-prone areas.