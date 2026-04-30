Uttarakhand: NGT Seeks Reports On Hanging Glaciers After Study Raises Alarm Of Changing Weather Patterns, Avalanches, Downstream Disasters
Scientists offer key suggestions in response to the report produced by researchers from IISc, IIT Bhubaneswar and DRDO, reports Rohit Soni.
Published : April 30, 2026 at 1:52 PM IST
Dehradun: Alarmed by the rising incidence of Himalayan glaciers melting, shifting or breaking apart, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) recently sought information from various entities, including the Central government, on the situation with glaciers in Uttarakhand and other Himalayan regions. The apex green tribunal had taken cognisance of a recent report on hanging glaciers, which was produced by a scientific study conducted by researchers from institutions like the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar, and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).
The study issues a clear warning that unstable hanging glaciers in Uttarakhand's Alaknanda basin could trigger avalanches, potentially leading to downstream disasters. This study focuses on the escalating threats in vulnerable high-altitude regions like Badrinath, Mana, and Hanuman Chatti, arising from glacier retreat and seismic sensitivity, coupled with the rapid expansion of human settlements and infrastructure. In other words, construction in these areas is proceeding in an unplanned manner, amplifying future risks.
The Threat Of 'Hanging' Glaciers
Glaciers that are suspended precariously on the mountain slopes of the Central Himalayas, can cause devastating avalanches and disasters downstream. In response, the NGT has issued notices to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC); the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB); the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG); the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board; and the National Institute of Hydrology, directing them to file their responses before the apex green tribunal holds a hearing on the matter on August 6.
One of the most stark examples of the devastation caused by the collapse of a hanging glacier in Uttarakhand is the 'Reni Disaster' that occurred a few years ago. On the morning of February 7, 2021, a massive section of a hanging glacier, located at an altitude of around 5,600 m on Mount Raunthi in Chamoli district, broke away and crashed down the slopes. The avalanche and debris triggered sudden, severe flooding in the Rishiganga and Dhauliganga rivers, causing extensive damage downstream to the Rishiganga and Tapovan-Vishnugad hydroelectric projects, as well as significant loss of life.
Over the past decade, weather patterns have undergone significant changes. Previously, snowfall typically occurred between November and January. Now, this has shifted to the months of February and March. In the high Himalayan regions, snowfall occurring in November and December typically possesses very little water, resulting in a correspondingly slow melting rate. In contrast, snowfall during February and March has a much higher water content, because of which, it possesses less structural stability and is less resistant to melting. As a result, the rate at which the snow from February and March melts is considerably faster, and is emerging as a major concern for the Himalayas, particularly given the lower snowfall rate during the core winter months.
Accelerated Glacier Melting Raises Concerns
The current situation indicates that the winter season is shrinking, while summer is expanding. This shift has led to an accelerated rate of glacier melting. According to data from the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology in Dehradun, glaciers that previously melted at a rate of 6 m per year, are now melting at 2-3 times that rate.
Melting and advancement of glaciers are, in themselves, natural processes. After all, rivers are recharged only when glaciers melt. But the alarming rate at which this melting is currently accelerating is a cause of grave concern. Due to climate change and global warming, temperatures have risen not only during the summer, but also during winters. With the duration of winter shrinking, along with a shrinkage in snowbound areas, there is a corresponding expansion of rainfall-prone areas.
"The global average temperature has frequently reached levels between 17-22°C. Currently, the Earth's average surface temperature stands at around 15°C, which is around 1.2-1.5°C higher than that of the pre-industrial era. Relative to the global average temperature recorded between 1951 and 1980, last year (2025) saw an average increase of 1.19°C," said Manish Mehta, glaciologist at the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Dehradun.
Experts Urge Monitoring Of Hanging Glaciers
Climate change activist Ashish Garg has expressed deep concern regarding hanging glaciers in the Central Himalayas, including those within the Alaknanda basin. He asserts that initiating a monitoring programme for these would help identify vulnerable zones, mitigating the potential for future damage.
"Global warming and climate change are causing oceans to warm up. The El Niño effect is contributing to rising temperatures. According to a report by the NGT, unplanned development has taken place in the vicinity of the high-altitude Niti and Mana valleys in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district. This has resulted in an escalation of heat levels within these mountainous regions, which is why various institutions have conducted studies specifically focusing on hanging glaciers in and around this area," said Garg.
He added, "A predictive model was developed to assess the potential extent of the impact, should these hanging glaciers collapse. This situation is very concerning. The NGT has taken suo motu cognisance of this report, issued notices to various stakeholders, and emphasised the urgent necessity for monitoring."
Wadia Institute glaciologist Manish Mehta said hanging glaciers are melting continuously, and there is a need to identify methods to mitigate the risks associated with this. He went on to offer several suggestions.
Mehta said, "To monitor these glaciers periodically, an agency should be designated to maintain continuous surveillance and provide updates on their current status." He also noted, "The entire Himalayan range, from the Northeast to the Northwest, is geologically fragile, young, and as such, sensitive. However, it is not currently possible to pinpoint exactly which areas are the most vulnerable."
"Therefore, there is a need to raise awareness among local communities regarding safe habitation — specifically, where it is safe to reside and where not, and where agricultural activities should be undertaken. Overall, there is a pressing need to conduct awareness programmes for people living in mountainous regions. This will ensure that any escalating future threats can be effectively addressed, and should a natural disaster strike, the loss of life can be minimised."
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