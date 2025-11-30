ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand Mosque Imam, Associate Released By NIA After Questioning In Delhi Blast Case

Maulana Mohammad Asim Qasmi(R) along with associate released by NIA after questioning in Delhi blast case ( ETV Bharat )

Haldwani: An imam of a mosque in Uttarakhand's Haldwani detained by the National Investigation Agency(NIA) in connection with the Delhi blast case has been released after hours of questioning, officials said on Sunday.

Maulana Mohammad Asim Qasmi, who leads prayers at Haldwani's Bilal mosque along with his associate was detained by the NIA during a late night raid by the agency sleuths at the mosque on Friday. The duo was taken to Delhi for questioning by the NIA.

Sources said that Qasmi and his associate were released by the NIA late Saturday night after hours of questioning. His mobile phone and laptop have been confiscated by the central probe agency for further examination, added the sources.

If sources are to be believed, Qasmi and his associate may be called for further questioning if necessary.