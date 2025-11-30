Uttarakhand Mosque Imam, Associate Released By NIA After Questioning In Delhi Blast Case
Maulana Mohammad Asim Qasmi along with his associate were detained by the NIA for questioning during a late night raid on Friday.
Published : November 30, 2025 at 11:30 AM IST
Haldwani: An imam of a mosque in Uttarakhand's Haldwani detained by the National Investigation Agency(NIA) in connection with the Delhi blast case has been released after hours of questioning, officials said on Sunday.
Maulana Mohammad Asim Qasmi, who leads prayers at Haldwani's Bilal mosque along with his associate was detained by the NIA during a late night raid by the agency sleuths at the mosque on Friday. The duo was taken to Delhi for questioning by the NIA.
Sources said that Qasmi and his associate were released by the NIA late Saturday night after hours of questioning. His mobile phone and laptop have been confiscated by the central probe agency for further examination, added the sources.
If sources are to be believed, Qasmi and his associate may be called for further questioning if necessary.
Talking to the mediapersons on his arrival in Haldwani after the questioning, Qasmi said that he cooperated with the NIA in connection with the case.
Besides Qasmi, the NIA had also detained another imam of the mosque in Tallital Harinagar Ward in Nainital. He was questioned for approximately three hours and was subsequently released.
The NIA has arrested a total of seven people in connection with the November 10 blast near the historic Red Fort in the national capital. Fifteen people were killed in the explosion, which left several others injured. The explosion came close on the heels of what the security forces termed a “white-collar” terror module comprising doctors.
