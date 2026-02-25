ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand Monks React To Allegations Against Shankaracharya: Find Out What They Said

Now, the community of monks in Uttarakhand, concerned by the serious allegations against the Shankaracharya, have begun speaking out. While some say the Shankaracharya should have controlled his anger and restrained from using some words, broadly they appear united behind the Jyotirpeeth mahant.

Soon, it spilled over into the public fora, with both sides issuing a series of public statements. But once the administration of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath adopted a strict stance, supporters allege that the Shankaracharya's programmes and activities began to be monitored closely. Furthermore, a series of punitive action began to be taken against him.

Disagreements between the Shankaracharya and the Prayagraj administration emerged over bathing arrangements and administrative control during the Magh Mela. In response to the claim of the disciples of the monk that traditions and religious rights were being ignored, the administration cited security issues.

The dispute arose from verbal exchanges over arrangements for holy bath and administrative interference. It has now escalated to serious criminal charges. The recent allegations of rape against the Shankaracharya have made it more sensitive, with police having registered a case and initiated a probe, while the Shankaracharya has filed a petition for anticipatory bail in the High Court. Now, a large section of the monk community has reacted to the controversy.

Dehradun: The religious and political atmosphere of Uttar Pradesh is simmering with the heat generated by the disagreement between Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwarananda Saraswati of Jyotirpith, and the Uttar Pradesh government, which began during the Magh Mela and has now escalated into a bitter dispute.

Akhara Parishad President Ravindrapuri said such accusations are like death sentences for monks. "This is very unfortunate. Monks will now hesitate to accompany children or students, fearing that someone might be accused of improper behaviour," he said, adding that Swami Avimukteshwaranand has also crossed limits with his words, and is perhaps suffering the consequences.

The Mahamandaleshwar of Juna Akhara, Pramodananda Giri, said whatever is happening to the Shankaracharya is extremely unfortunate. "It is now clear that the government and its administration is taking action out of malice. It would have been better if CM Yogi Adityanath had demanded an apology from the administration after the Magh Mela controversy," he said.

The Mahamandaleshwar of Juna Akhara added, "It is well known that the complainants themselves have a number of cases registered against them. The parents of the alleged victims have also denied any wrongdoing. Some people claim they were raped in a vehicle. Allegations have been leveled against him since the Magh Mela controversy. It's clear the Shankaracharya is being framed."

He also said no one can frame anyone this way, but that such cases are harming the religion, as ordinary devotees are hurt by these incidents. "It's true there was a dispute between Yogi Adityanath and Shankaracharya, both of whom are monks. If anyone can accuse the Shankaracharya of anything, then what is the status of other monks?"

Sanjay Mahant, the spokesperson for the Bharat Sadhu Samaj and head of the Chetan Jyoti Ashram, said, "We support the BJP's Hindutva ideology, but what is happening to Shankaracharya is not right. The administration is now overreaching, and this is harming the religion. The sudden rape accusation clearly shows everything is being done deliberately."

The Mahamandaleshwar of the Maha Nirvani Akhada, Swami Rameshwaranand Saraswati, said, "I never get involved in politics. Our job is to talk about religion. But I have been watching this entire episode closely on social media and TV, and what is happening is not right. The administration is deliberately doing this."

He also said that Yogi Adityanath and the Shankaracharya should sit together and end the matter.

Pandit Ashutosh Dimri, president of Badrinath Dham's Dimri Temple Panchayat Committee, said, "We revere the Shankaracharya. He has a deep connection with Badrinath. What happened to him in the past few days is an atrocity."