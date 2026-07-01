ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand Minority Education Act Takes Effect, Introducing Dual-Shift System In Madrasas

Dehradun: Uttarakhand’s Madrasa Education Board Act and rules linked to it expired on Wednesday, July 1, paving the way for implementation of the new Uttarakhand Minority Education Act.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today announced the repealing of the old law and the rules for recognition of non-government Arabic-Persian madrasas.

He will also distribute recognition certificates to minority educational institutions starting today. A programme for this purpose has been organised at the ‘Mukhya Seva Sadan’ located at the chief minister's residence.

Image of a madrassa (ETV Bharat)

With the implementation of the Minority Education Act in the state, Madrasas will now operate under a dual-shift education system.