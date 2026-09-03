Uttarakhand Maps Its Floodplains But Implementation In Urban Areas Remains A Challenge
Experts say that simply establishing a flood level isn't enough, the challenge lies in implementing that level in urban planning, building permits and land-use regulations.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 2:36 PM IST
Dehradun: The recent Nepal disaster has raised questions about the security of the people living along the riverbanks in Uttarakhand. Most of the major cities and towns in the state have come up around some river, stream, or rainwater drain. However, the authorities claim that floodplain mapping of approximately 700 km along the rivers in Uttarakhand has been completed and notified. Surveys and hydrological studies have been completed over 1,175 km while studies are still going on for approximately 428 km. But the challenge remains to implement this mapping in areas under urban local bodies.
The latest data from the Department of Environment and Forests shows that as of August 27, 2026, floodplain demarcation of 697.60 km of riverine area has been completed and final notifications for these areas have been issued.
These include 133.35 km of the Bhagirathi River from Gangotri to Devprayag, 142 km of the Ganga from Devprayag to Rishikesh, the stretches from Rishikesh to Chandi Bridge and then to Kalsia village in Laksar area, and 68 km of the Bhilangana River.
Additionally, 197.35 km stretch of Alaknanda River from Badrinath to Devprayag, 76.90 km stretch of the Mandakini River from Kedarnath to Rudraprayag, 53 km stretch of the Asan River and 27 km stretch of the Rispana River in Dehradun are also included. The Department has listed these as floodplain areas where the final notification has been issued.
Principal Secretary (Irrigation) R Meenakshi Sundaram said, “Uttarakhand is the first state in the country that has taken the initiative in this direction by enacting the Uttarakhand Flood Plain Zoning Act, 2012.”
He said the zoning of floodplains is based on the magnitude of major floods between the last 25 years to 100 years.
According to the Irrigation Department data, surveys and hydrological studies have been completed on 1,175.54 km of 18 river basins. Their reports and floodplain zone maps have been prepared, and the process of preliminary notification is underway in these areas.
These include 70 km of the Solani River, 80 km of the Gaula River, 176 km of the Kosi River, 24 km of the Suswa River, 28 km of the Jakhan/Ranipokhari River, 8 km of the Chandrabhaga River, 145 km of the Yamuna River, 106 km of the Pindar River, 87 km of the Dhauliganga River and 36 km of the Nandakini River. The Malin, Ratmau, Nandhaur, Ladhiya, Ramganga West, Song, Bindal and Nimi-Noon-Suvarna-Sitla Rao River areas have also been included in the study.
Sources said that since the scientific basis for mapping these areas is ready, they are to be given legal implementation. It is here that the role of the Urban Development Department and local bodies becomes crucial.
Additionally, studies are underway on approximately 428 km, including 244 km of the Sharda/Kali River, 4 km of a natural drain near Tapovan in Rishikesh and 180 km of the Nayar River.
Sundaram disclosed that while the Department has established benchmarks for major floods over the past 25 to 100 years, the Nepal disaster has raised new questions about this system.
Calling the Nepal disaster a rare occurrence, he said, “It's impossible to predict such a catastrophe based on typical 100-year flood mapping.” He said the question now is about preparing cities for extreme and unprecedented flood events.
All eyes are now on the Urban Development Department that caters to 108 urban local bodies in the state. Additional Director (Urban Development) Praveen Kumar disclosed that more than 30% of these municipalities are located along rivers.
He said that disaster management is now a major task at hand for urban local bodies. “All these bodies have been instructed to conduct a risk assessment of their respective areas under a Disaster Risk Assessment Plan and prepare a roadmap,” he said.
The question now being asked is that since the Irrigation Department has completed final floodplain mapping of approximately 698 km, how many constructions in urban areas have been stopped based on these maps? How many buildings have been inspected? How many buildings have been declared illegal? How many areas have been subject to land use changes? The answers to these questions remain unclear.
Praveen Kumar disclosed that floodplain mapping of the Rispana River in Dehradun has been carried out as a part of a National Green Tribunal (NGT) case. Based on this, orders have been issued to remove government construction within the flood zone. However, no other city other than Dehradun has issued similar floodplain action instructions.
Officials claim that the Urban Development Department certainly recognizes that construction along riverbanks, especially in flood zones, is at greater risk during disasters. They said that directives are regularly issued to ban construction, and any construction that occurs despite these restrictions is considered illegal. However, the question is whether monitoring of these restrictions is effective enough given the rapid expansion of riverside cities.
It is also being questioned whether a common person living on the banks of a river in Uttarakhand can tell just by looking at the ground whether he is within a flood zone or a safe zone? Is there a clear benchmark, pillar or signboard along each riverbank that indicates where the last major flood reached? Is future construction regulated based on that mark?
Senior Geologist MPS Bisht pointed out, “Over time, cities in Uttarakhand have expanded towards the river valleys. People have migrated from the mountainous regions and settled along the river banks, but when the river is in spate, it flows within its natural floodplain. Therefore, judging the true danger of a river based on its normal daytime appearance can be dangerous."
Citing the disaster caused by the breach of Gauna Lake in 1893-94, Bisht explained that even Srinagar, the capital of Garhwal at the time, was devastated. The Ganga Canal above Haridwar was heavily silted up. Rishikesh and Haridwar also faced dire straits. Even the city of Chamoli was affected. According to him, these major floods need to be incorporated into the planning of today's cities, rather than simply being recorded in old documents.
"Benchmarks of major historical floods need to be established on the ground. Since Uttarakhand has a limited number of major river basins, such benchmarks could be installed at regular intervals along riverside roads. This would allow people to see the river's water level in the past and why it's important to maintain a safe distance from the river in the future," he emphasized.
Citing the massive flood in Alaknanda River in 1970, he said that at that time, his father had set a flood benchmark in the SSB camp area in Srinagar. But later, a building costing crore of rupees was constructed below that benchmark. During the 2013 Kedarnath disaster, when the water level and flow of Alaknanda and other rivers swelled, even this construction could not withstand the force of the flood.
This example shows that simply establishing a flood level isn't enough. The real challenge lies in implementing that level in urban planning, building permits and land-use regulations. If construction proceeds below the historical flood level despite knowing it, the disconnect between scientific research and actual construction on the ground becomes clear.
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