ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand Maps Its Floodplains But Implementation In Urban Areas Remains A Challenge

The recent Nepal disaster has raised questions about the security of the people living along the riverbanks in Uttarakhand. ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: The recent Nepal disaster has raised questions about the security of the people living along the riverbanks in Uttarakhand. Most of the major cities and towns in the state have come up around some river, stream, or rainwater drain. However, the authorities claim that floodplain mapping of approximately 700 km along the rivers in Uttarakhand has been completed and notified. Surveys and hydrological studies have been completed over 1,175 km while studies are still going on for approximately 428 km. But the challenge remains to implement this mapping in areas under urban local bodies.

The latest data from the Department of Environment and Forests shows that as of August 27, 2026, floodplain demarcation of 697.60 km of riverine area has been completed and final notifications for these areas have been issued.

These include 133.35 km of the Bhagirathi River from Gangotri to Devprayag, 142 km of the Ganga from Devprayag to Rishikesh, the stretches from Rishikesh to Chandi Bridge and then to Kalsia village in Laksar area, and 68 km of the Bhilangana River.

Additionally, 197.35 km stretch of Alaknanda River from Badrinath to Devprayag, 76.90 km stretch of the Mandakini River from Kedarnath to Rudraprayag, 53 km stretch of the Asan River and 27 km stretch of the Rispana River in Dehradun are also included. The Department has listed these as floodplain areas where the final notification has been issued.

Principal Secretary (Irrigation) R Meenakshi Sundaram said, “Uttarakhand is the first state in the country that has taken the initiative in this direction by enacting the Uttarakhand Flood Plain Zoning Act, 2012.”

The recent Nepal disaster has raised questions about the security of the people living along the riverbanks in Uttarakhand. (ETV Bharat)

He said the zoning of floodplains is based on the magnitude of major floods between the last 25 years to 100 years.

According to the Irrigation Department data, surveys and hydrological studies have been completed on 1,175.54 km of 18 river basins. Their reports and floodplain zone maps have been prepared, and the process of preliminary notification is underway in these areas.

These include 70 km of the Solani River, 80 km of the Gaula River, 176 km of the Kosi River, 24 km of the Suswa River, 28 km of the Jakhan/Ranipokhari River, 8 km of the Chandrabhaga River, 145 km of the Yamuna River, 106 km of the Pindar River, 87 km of the Dhauliganga River and 36 km of the Nandakini River. The Malin, Ratmau, Nandhaur, Ladhiya, Ramganga West, Song, Bindal and Nimi-Noon-Suvarna-Sitla Rao River areas have also been included in the study.

Sources said that since the scientific basis for mapping these areas is ready, they are to be given legal implementation. It is here that the role of the Urban Development Department and local bodies becomes crucial.

Additionally, studies are underway on approximately 428 km, including 244 km of the Sharda/Kali River, 4 km of a natural drain near Tapovan in Rishikesh and 180 km of the Nayar River.

Sundaram disclosed that while the Department has established benchmarks for major floods over the past 25 to 100 years, the Nepal disaster has raised new questions about this system.