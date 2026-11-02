ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand Launches Family Portal, Vision Document

Dehradun: Ahead of the state assembly polls early next year, the Uttarakhand government has launched a ‘Devbhoomi Family Portal’ along with a ‘Viksit Uttarakhand Vision 2047’ document. Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami has claimed that both these initiatives will play an important role in strengthening good governance while ensuring that the benefits of government schemes reach eligible people and provide clear direction for long-term development.

"The true measure of any government's success is not just creating schemes but delivering their benefits to eligible people and bringing positive change to their lives," said Dhami.

He said that often, due to a lack of information, eligible individuals are unable to take advantage of the government schemes. Additionally, citizens are often forced to submit documents repeatedly and visit various departments for the same information. The Devbhoomi Parivar Portal aims to alleviate these challenges and make government services simpler, transparent and citizen-centric.

"The primary objective of the Devbhoomi Family Portal is to create a unified digital database of families in the state. The portal will provide information on families and their members in one place. This will help identify eligible beneficiaries of government schemes, improve coordination between departments, and effectively implement the schemes," said Principal Secretary (Planning) R. Meenakshi Sundaram.

He said that upon registration on the portal, each family will be provided with a unique Devbhoomi Family identification.

"The portal will enable monitoring of schemes, assessment of beneficiary needs and better planning of budgets and government resources. For its effective operation, a Devbhoomi Family Authority is proposed at the state level and a District Devbhoomi Family Officer at the district level," he added.

Futuristic planning

Dhami said the Viksit (Developed) Uttarakhand Vision 2047 document is an action plan that sets the direction for the state's overall development. For its success, all departments and districts will have to develop action plans tailored to local needs and work in a timely manner.

He claimed that thanks to the efforts of the double-engine government in the state, road, rail, air connectivity and infrastructure are expanding. The Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, the Rishikesh-Karnprayag Rail Project and the Char Dham Road Project are strengthening the state's connectivity.

He further said that reconstruction work is underway at Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines while Manaskhand Temple Mala Mission and other religious tourism projects are also underway. Year-round tourism is being encouraged in the state through winter pilgrimage.

Dhami further said that efforts are being made to promote industrial investment, self-employment and startups in the state. “A wider market is being provided to local products under the House of Himalayas initiative,” he said while adding that besides giving 30% horizontal reservation to women in government services, they are also being empowered through self-help groups (SHGs) and Lakhpati Didi scheme. He said that more than 3 lakh women in the state have become Lakhpati Didi.