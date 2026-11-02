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Uttarakhand Launches Family Portal, Vision Document

The initiatives are expected to strengthen good governance while ensuring that the benefits of government schemes reach eligible people and provide direction for future development

Uttarakhand Launches Family Portal, Vision Document
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (fourth from left) and other officials launch family portal and vision document on Monday (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 2, 2026 at 7:35 PM IST

4 Min Read
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Dehradun: Ahead of the state assembly polls early next year, the Uttarakhand government has launched a ‘Devbhoomi Family Portal’ along with a ‘Viksit Uttarakhand Vision 2047’ document. Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami has claimed that both these initiatives will play an important role in strengthening good governance while ensuring that the benefits of government schemes reach eligible people and provide clear direction for long-term development.

Delivering benefits to the people

"The true measure of any government's success is not just creating schemes but delivering their benefits to eligible people and bringing positive change to their lives," said Dhami.

He said that often, due to a lack of information, eligible individuals are unable to take advantage of the government schemes. Additionally, citizens are often forced to submit documents repeatedly and visit various departments for the same information. The Devbhoomi Parivar Portal aims to alleviate these challenges and make government services simpler, transparent and citizen-centric.

"The primary objective of the Devbhoomi Family Portal is to create a unified digital database of families in the state. The portal will provide information on families and their members in one place. This will help identify eligible beneficiaries of government schemes, improve coordination between departments, and effectively implement the schemes," said Principal Secretary (Planning) R. Meenakshi Sundaram.

He said that upon registration on the portal, each family will be provided with a unique Devbhoomi Family identification.

"The portal will enable monitoring of schemes, assessment of beneficiary needs and better planning of budgets and government resources. For its effective operation, a Devbhoomi Family Authority is proposed at the state level and a District Devbhoomi Family Officer at the district level," he added.

Futuristic planning

Dhami said the Viksit (Developed) Uttarakhand Vision 2047 document is an action plan that sets the direction for the state's overall development. For its success, all departments and districts will have to develop action plans tailored to local needs and work in a timely manner.

He claimed that thanks to the efforts of the double-engine government in the state, road, rail, air connectivity and infrastructure are expanding. The Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, the Rishikesh-Karnprayag Rail Project and the Char Dham Road Project are strengthening the state's connectivity.

He further said that reconstruction work is underway at Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines while Manaskhand Temple Mala Mission and other religious tourism projects are also underway. Year-round tourism is being encouraged in the state through winter pilgrimage.

Dhami further said that efforts are being made to promote industrial investment, self-employment and startups in the state. “A wider market is being provided to local products under the House of Himalayas initiative,” he said while adding that besides giving 30% horizontal reservation to women in government services, they are also being empowered through self-help groups (SHGs) and Lakhpati Didi scheme. He said that more than 3 lakh women in the state have become Lakhpati Didi.

Economic development

Dhami further claimed that Uttarakhand's economy has grown more than one and a half times. He said that the state's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has increased by 7.23% in the last year. A 41% increase in per capita income and a 44% increase in reverse migration reflect the changes taking place in the state.

He further said that special attention is being paid to expanding infrastructure in the border areas by increasing local employment and livelihood opportunities.

"Uttarakhand's development model should be based on progress in harmony with nature. The Himalayas, rivers, forests and rich cultural heritage are the hallmarks of the state,” he underlined.

He further called for development plans prioritising environmental protection, disaster management and safety in the disaster-prone state.

Long-term goals

Meanwhile, Sundaram said that long-term goals have been set for various sectors through about 440 indicators in the vision document.

“The goal is to increase the state's economy to approximately Rs 28 lakh crore and per capita income to approximately Rs 20 lakh by the year 2047. Additionally, the goal is to reduce the unemployment rate to 3.5% and multidimensional poverty to 0.61%,” he said.

The vision emphasises agriculture, tourism, industry, education, health, employment, skill development, connectivity and environmental protection. By 2047, the state aims to increase its installed energy capacity to approximately 22,000 megawatts and increase forest cover to 46.6%.

Apart from this, different targets have been set in the vision for the years 2030, 2035, 2040, 2047 and 2050, on the basis of which emphasis has been laid on preparing departmental action plans and regular review of progress.

Also Read:

  1. Race Against Time To Execute Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Rail Project
  2. Uttarakhand Eyes Tourist Flow Beyond Char Dham Yatra

TAGGED:

DEVBHOOMI FAMILY PORTAL
VIKSIT UTTARAKHAND VISION 2047
PUSHKAR SINGH DHAMI
ASSEMBLY POLLS
GOVERNANCE

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