Uttarakhand Launches Family Portal, Vision Document
The initiatives are expected to strengthen good governance while ensuring that the benefits of government schemes reach eligible people and provide direction for future development
Published : November 2, 2026 at 7:35 PM IST
Dehradun: Ahead of the state assembly polls early next year, the Uttarakhand government has launched a ‘Devbhoomi Family Portal’ along with a ‘Viksit Uttarakhand Vision 2047’ document. Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami has claimed that both these initiatives will play an important role in strengthening good governance while ensuring that the benefits of government schemes reach eligible people and provide clear direction for long-term development.
Delivering benefits to the people
"The true measure of any government's success is not just creating schemes but delivering their benefits to eligible people and bringing positive change to their lives," said Dhami.
He said that often, due to a lack of information, eligible individuals are unable to take advantage of the government schemes. Additionally, citizens are often forced to submit documents repeatedly and visit various departments for the same information. The Devbhoomi Parivar Portal aims to alleviate these challenges and make government services simpler, transparent and citizen-centric.
मुख्य सेवक सदन में 'देवभूमि परिवार पोर्टल' एवं 'विकसित उत्तराखण्ड विजन-2047' का लोकार्पण किया और देवभूमि परिवार आईडी के सृजन की प्रक्रिया का भी अवलोकन किया। देवभूमि परिवार पोर्टल के माध्यम से प्रदेश के प्रत्येक परिवार को विशिष्ट पहचान प्रदान करते हुए 'एक परिवार, एक पहचान, एक प्लेटफॉर्म' की अवधारणा को साकार किया जाएगा। इससे सरकारी योजनाओं के पात्र लाभार्थियों की पहचान कर उन्हें योजनाओं का लाभ पारदर्शी एवं सुगम तरीके से पहुंचाने में भी सहायता मिलेगी। साथ ही विकसित उत्तराखण्ड विजन-2047 दस्तावेज के माध्यम से वर्ष 2047 तक उत्तराखण्ड को विकसित राज्य बनाने का दीर्घकालिक रोडमैप प्रस्तुत किया गया। इस विजन के तहत आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के कुशल नेतृत्व में प्रदेश के समग्र विकास, आधुनिक तकनीक, नवाचार और जनकल्याणकारी व्यवस्थाओं को नई दिशा देने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। इस अवसर पर माननीय कैबिनेट मंत्री श्री @ganeshjoshibjp जी, श्री @KhajanDassBJP जी, माननीय विधायक श्रीमती सविता कपूर जी, पूर्व कैबिनेट मंत्री एवं माननीय दायित्वधारी श्री दिनेश अग्रवाल जी समेत अन्य गणमान्य जन उपस्थित रहे।— Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) November 2, 2026
"The primary objective of the Devbhoomi Family Portal is to create a unified digital database of families in the state. The portal will provide information on families and their members in one place. This will help identify eligible beneficiaries of government schemes, improve coordination between departments, and effectively implement the schemes," said Principal Secretary (Planning) R. Meenakshi Sundaram.
He said that upon registration on the portal, each family will be provided with a unique Devbhoomi Family identification.
"The portal will enable monitoring of schemes, assessment of beneficiary needs and better planning of budgets and government resources. For its effective operation, a Devbhoomi Family Authority is proposed at the state level and a District Devbhoomi Family Officer at the district level," he added.
Futuristic planning
Dhami said the Viksit (Developed) Uttarakhand Vision 2047 document is an action plan that sets the direction for the state's overall development. For its success, all departments and districts will have to develop action plans tailored to local needs and work in a timely manner.
He claimed that thanks to the efforts of the double-engine government in the state, road, rail, air connectivity and infrastructure are expanding. The Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, the Rishikesh-Karnprayag Rail Project and the Char Dham Road Project are strengthening the state's connectivity.
LIVE: ‘देवभूमि परिवार पोर्टल’ एवं ‘विकसित उत्तराखण्ड विजन-2047’ का लोकार्पण https://t.co/8wJkX8QCld— Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) November 2, 2026
He further said that reconstruction work is underway at Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines while Manaskhand Temple Mala Mission and other religious tourism projects are also underway. Year-round tourism is being encouraged in the state through winter pilgrimage.
Dhami further said that efforts are being made to promote industrial investment, self-employment and startups in the state. “A wider market is being provided to local products under the House of Himalayas initiative,” he said while adding that besides giving 30% horizontal reservation to women in government services, they are also being empowered through self-help groups (SHGs) and Lakhpati Didi scheme. He said that more than 3 lakh women in the state have become Lakhpati Didi.
Economic development
Dhami further claimed that Uttarakhand's economy has grown more than one and a half times. He said that the state's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has increased by 7.23% in the last year. A 41% increase in per capita income and a 44% increase in reverse migration reflect the changes taking place in the state.
He further said that special attention is being paid to expanding infrastructure in the border areas by increasing local employment and livelihood opportunities.
"Uttarakhand's development model should be based on progress in harmony with nature. The Himalayas, rivers, forests and rich cultural heritage are the hallmarks of the state,” he underlined.
He further called for development plans prioritising environmental protection, disaster management and safety in the disaster-prone state.
Long-term goals
Meanwhile, Sundaram said that long-term goals have been set for various sectors through about 440 indicators in the vision document.
“The goal is to increase the state's economy to approximately Rs 28 lakh crore and per capita income to approximately Rs 20 lakh by the year 2047. Additionally, the goal is to reduce the unemployment rate to 3.5% and multidimensional poverty to 0.61%,” he said.
The vision emphasises agriculture, tourism, industry, education, health, employment, skill development, connectivity and environmental protection. By 2047, the state aims to increase its installed energy capacity to approximately 22,000 megawatts and increase forest cover to 46.6%.
Apart from this, different targets have been set in the vision for the years 2030, 2035, 2040, 2047 and 2050, on the basis of which emphasis has been laid on preparing departmental action plans and regular review of progress.
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