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Uttarakhand: ASI Protected Dronasagar Site Could Soon Turn Into Tourism And Research Hub

Evidence gathered from the excavations revealed that a brick structure was initially constructed at this location during the Gupta period; however, over subsequent centuries, the complex underwent continuous expansion. By the 6-7th century, it had evolved into a magnificent temple complex. An analysis of the bricks and construction techniques employed within the complex indicated that while some structures date back to the Kushan period, a significant number belong to the Gupta era. This led to the conclusion that the site was not built in a single, isolated phase, but rather evolved gradually over various distinct historical periods.

Scientific excavations resumed at the site in the 1960s, and again in 1971-72. The remains unearthed during these excavations astonished archaeologists. Researchers discovered that a massive 'Panchayatana-style' temple complex once stood at this site. The Panchayatana style is significant in Indian temple architecture; it features a central main temple flanked by smaller shrines at each of its four corners. This architectural style flourished particularly during the Gupta dynasty and the eras immediately following it.

Alexander Cunningham, ASI's first Director-General, also referenced this site in his surveys, identifying the ancient structures and trying to bring the region's historical significance to light. Subsequently, the first systematic excavation was conducted at the site in 1939-40, revealing massive brick-built walls and temple-like structures. However, the excavation could not be completed at that time.

According to Mohan Joshi, superintending archaeologist, ASI Dehradun Circle, Dronasagar is mentioned in the travelogues of the renowned Chinese pilgrim Xuanzang, who visited India in the 6th century. This clearly indicates that even during that era, this region must have served as a significant cultural and religious hub.

For years, people regarded it as merely a place of religious significance. However, when scientific archaeological surveys and excavations commenced here, they discovered a vast, multi-layered history hidden beneath the earth. Today, this site is recognized as a protected monument under the ASI, officially designated as "Govishan Tila Dronasagar".

Centuries-old beliefs and legends regarding Dronasagar in Kashipur are deeply ingrained in the local community. It is believed that during the Mahabharata era, the Pandavas constructed a massive reservoir at this spot in memory of their Guru, Dronacharya. This is why the site is known as Dronasagar.

Dehradun: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is preparing a major plan for the archaeological remains discovered near Dronasagar in Kashipur. Spanning 90 acres, this site—steeped in ancient history—is now being developed for both research and tourism, following extensive archaeological surveys and excavations.

The most significant discovery made during the Dronasagar excavations is ancient pottery—specifically, the remnants of earthen vessels—recovered from the site. In archaeology, 'pottery' refers to clay vessels fired in a kiln to render them hard and durable. These artifacts typically include items such as pitchers, water pots, bowls, long-necked vessels (surahis), oil lamps, plates, and cooking pots (handis).

For archaeologists, pottery is the most crucial medium for understanding any civilization. In every historical epoch, the texture, colour, design, clay quality, and firing techniques used to create these vessels varied distinctly. Based on these specific characteristics, experts can determine the chronological period to which a civilization belongs, how its people lived, their dietary habits, which regions they traded with, and the extent of their technological advancement.

Among the pottery artifacts recovered from Dronasagar, remnants of the "Painted Grey Ware" culture have also been identified, estimated to date back to approximately 700 BC. This discovery is immensely significant because the Painted Grey Ware culture has long been associated with early advanced civilisations of North India and with contexts dating back to the Mahabharat era. Furthermore, pottery dating back to the Kushan, Gupta, and Medieval periods has also been recovered at this site. This implies that the region remained continuously inhabited for thousands of years, with human activity persisting without interruption.

Bangles, Rings, and Iron Tools Reveal Developed Settlement

The excavations yielded not only temples and pottery but also brought to light a substantial quantity of artifacts associated with daily life. Embedded within the rubble of bricks accumulated near the temple walls, archaeologists discovered copper and glass bangles, copper rings, terracotta and stone beads, as well as iron nails and chisels. These artifacts suggest that the site was not merely a center for religious activities but also a developed settlement—a place where people lived, engaged in trade, and practiced various crafts. The iron tools serve as a testament to the technological proficiency of that era, while the jewelry offers a glimpse into the social and cultural fabric of the community. According to archaeologists, such artifacts play a pivotal role in helping us understand the social structure of any civilization.

According to ASI officials, the Govishan Tila Dronasagar site extends over an area of ​​approximately 90 acres. Its most significant feature is that it does not merely house a single temple, but rather contains evidence of an entire civilisation. At various points across the site, remnants of ancient wells, stone-paved pathways, walls, and structures are visible. This suggests that a well-organized city or a religious-cultural complex flourished here. Experts believe that if this entire region were subjected to more extensive scientific study, numerous new facts regarding the ancient history of Uttarakhand could come to light. In the future, this site has the potential to emerge as a pivotal hub for understanding the ancient civilizations of North India.

Dronasagar: A Future Hub for Tourism and Research

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is currently working towards the systematic development of this entire site. Under this initiative, work is underway on the conservation of monuments, site cleanup, the management of overgrown vegetation and woodlands, the development of pathways for tourists, and the establishment of an information system. Additionally, the department is planning to organize specialized workshops and study programs for researchers and students, with the aim of fostering further research into this ancient heritage. Officials believe that, in the near future, Dronasagar could be recognized as one of the significant archaeological tourism destinations—not only within Uttarakhand but across the entire nation.

Until now, Uttarakhand has been primarily recognized for its religious and nature-based tourism. Sites like Dronasagar, however, serve as proof that this land has also been immensely rich from a historical and archaeological perspective. Today, this ancient site in Kashipur has evolved into a confluence of history, faith, and science—a place where every brick buried beneath the soil narrates the story of an India dating back thousands of years. Dronasagar is not merely an archaeological site; it stands as a living testament to a civilization that, for centuries, sustained and advanced life, culture, and faith upon this very land.