ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand Information Commission Directs Providing Of Information On Subordinate Judiciary Under RTI

Dehradun: In an important decision taken in Uttarakhand under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, the Uttarakhand Information Commission has directed the disclosure of information related to complaints filed against officials and judges of the subordinate judiciary. This will be the first time in the country that such information will be made public. The appeal and order in the matter could set a precedent for the country.

This January 1 order, accessed by ETV Bharat, was passed under the chairmanship of Chief Information Commissioner Radha Raturi.

The matter pertains to an appeal filed by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Sanjeev Chaturvedi seeking information on rules, complaints and action taken against the subordinate judiciary.

The RTI application filed by the appellant on May 14, 2025, sought information on the service rules, conduct rules and disciplinary action procedures applicable to the subordinate judiciary in Uttarakhand. It also sought information on where and how complaints against judicial officers related to corruption or other matters are filed.

It was also sought how many complaints were filed against officers and judges of the subordinate judiciary between January 1, 2020 and April 15, 2025, and how many of these cases resulted in the recommendation or implementation of disciplinary or criminal action. The appellant had asked for certified copies of the file notings and documents generated during the RTI application process.

However, the Public Information Officer (PIO) did not provide the appellant with complete information, stating that the information requested was confidential and related to a third party. He also argued that permission from the competent authority was required before providing such information.

Dissatisfied with this response, the appellant filed a departmental appeal and then a second appeal with the Information Commissioner, following which the directive was issued.