Uttarakhand IAF Employee Repeatedly Rapes Daughter; Sentenced To 20 Years By POCSO Court

Dehradun: A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences(POCSO) court here has sentenced an man, an Air Force unit employee, to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for repeatedly raping his daughter. The court presided over by Judge Archana Sagar, has also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000.

The case stems from a complaint lodged by the convict's wife on November 20, 2023 stating that her husband had been sexually abusing their daughter since she was 5-6 years old. As the daughter grew older, the accused began raping her. Following the complaint, the police registered a case against the accused and arrested him on November 20, 2023.

Victim's Shocking Testimony In Court

The victim testified in court that the accused had mistreated her when she was young. She stated that her father frequently beat her mother, which frightened her. In the fourth grade, her father molested her and gave her chocolates, telling her to keep it a secret, she told the court.