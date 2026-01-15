Uttarakhand IAF Employee Repeatedly Rapes Daughter; Sentenced To 20 Years By POCSO Court
The case stems from a complaint by the victim's mother in November November 20, 2023 making grave allegations against her husband.
Dehradun: A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences(POCSO) court here has sentenced an man, an Air Force unit employee, to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for repeatedly raping his daughter. The court presided over by Judge Archana Sagar, has also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000.
The case stems from a complaint lodged by the convict's wife on November 20, 2023 stating that her husband had been sexually abusing their daughter since she was 5-6 years old. As the daughter grew older, the accused began raping her. Following the complaint, the police registered a case against the accused and arrested him on November 20, 2023.
Victim's Shocking Testimony In Court
The victim testified in court that the accused had mistreated her when she was young. She stated that her father frequently beat her mother, which frightened her. In the fourth grade, her father molested her and gave her chocolates, telling her to keep it a secret, she told the court.
When her father was transferred to Gujarat, he raped her, she said. The victim said that when she was in the 12th grade, her mother was injured in a road accident and hospitalized. While her mother was recovering, her father raped her again, she said. Later, when her mother went to Delhi for her brother's treatment, the accused went to Dehradun and raped her there as well, the victim testified in the court.
The victim has two younger siblings, one of whom is a special needs child, and the youngest is suffering from a serious illness.
Distressed, the victim confided in her mother, who immediately filed a police complaint. The police then arrested the accused on November 20, 2023. Prosecution lawyer Kishore Rawat stated that after considering all the evidence presented in court, the victim's father was found guilty and sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.
