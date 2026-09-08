Uttarakhand High Court Pulls Up Nainital Administration For Deaths And Illness From Contaminated Water
This water has resulted in two deaths with more than 250 people falling sick in the villages of Jeolikote, Ganja, Virbhatti, Chhina, Beluakhan and Sariyatal
Published : September 8, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST
Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court has pulled up the Nainital administration over the deaths and illness resulting from consumption of contaminated water in villages neighbouring the district headquarter. This water has resulted in two deaths with over 250 people falling sick in the villages of Jeolikote, Ganja, Virbhatti, Chhina, Beluakhan and Sariyatal.
District Magistrate Lalit Mohan Ryal, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Rashmi Pant and top officials from the Jal Sansthan and Jal Nigam appeared before a division bench of Justices Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Siddhartha Shah during the hearing on a public interest petition (PIL) filed by advocate Ravi Bisht. The Court expressed deep displeasure over the official negligence and stated that if the sewer and drinking water pipelines had been repaired in time, the villagers would not have faced this crisis.
The Court directed the Secretary of the Peyjal Nigam that supplies drinking water to expedite the approval of a proposed water testing lab for the Kumaon region. The regional officer of the Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board was also ordered to collect the samples from 20 to 25 different water sources in and around Nainital and submit a report within six days.
Calling the situation ‘epidemic-like’, the bench directed the District Magistrate to personally monitor relief efforts, ensure the delivery of pure drinking water via tankers to the affected areas and immediately issue a helpline number to address sewer leakage problems.
Commenting on healthcare facilities, the division bench stated that such a situation is extremely worrying in the 21st century.
"If specialist doctors are not available in the government hospitals, a team of specialists should be called in from outside without hesitation," the bench said.
In light of the court's stance, the District Magistrate has released a budget of Rs 4 lakh for patients to have enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) and other necessary tests conducted in private labs. More money would be released if necessary. The petitioner presented liver test reports of a large number of patients and demanded free treatment and compensation for those affected.
Dr. Rashmi Pant told the Court, “Water contamination has led to the spread of diseases. A team of eight doctors, one ambulance and medical staff have been deployed to the affected villages. Chlorine tablets and Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) packets are being distributed door-to-door."
The officials admitted that the situation was caused by sewer water mixing with a water source near an old garbage pit. The Court sternly told them, "The disease spread due to your negligence. Therefore, you are responsible for its treatment and overall management."
The people in Jeolikote and around have been suffering from diarrhea, dysentery, typhoid, cholera, and jaundice over the last several days. The locals say that despite repeated complaints, the Health Department and officials responsible for supplying water failed to take action.
The areas where the water got contaminated is very close to the district headquarter and the seat of the Kumaon Commissioner. There is also a lot of resentment against the local legislator Sarita Arya failing to address the concerns of her electorate.
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