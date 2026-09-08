ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand High Court Pulls Up Nainital Administration For Deaths And Illness From Contaminated Water

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court has pulled up the Nainital administration over the deaths and illness resulting from consumption of contaminated water in villages neighbouring the district headquarter. This water has resulted in two deaths with over 250 people falling sick in the villages of Jeolikote, Ganja, Virbhatti, Chhina, Beluakhan and Sariyatal.

District Magistrate Lalit Mohan Ryal, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Rashmi Pant and top officials from the Jal Sansthan and Jal Nigam appeared before a division bench of Justices Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Siddhartha Shah during the hearing on a public interest petition (PIL) filed by advocate Ravi Bisht. The Court expressed deep displeasure over the official negligence and stated that if the sewer and drinking water pipelines had been repaired in time, the villagers would not have faced this crisis.

The Court directed the Secretary of the Peyjal Nigam that supplies drinking water to expedite the approval of a proposed water testing lab for the Kumaon region. The regional officer of the Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board was also ordered to collect the samples from 20 to 25 different water sources in and around Nainital and submit a report within six days.

Calling the situation ‘epidemic-like’, the bench directed the District Magistrate to personally monitor relief efforts, ensure the delivery of pure drinking water via tankers to the affected areas and immediately issue a helpline number to address sewer leakage problems.

Commenting on healthcare facilities, the division bench stated that such a situation is extremely worrying in the 21st century.

"If specialist doctors are not available in the government hospitals, a team of specialists should be called in from outside without hesitation," the bench said.