ETV Bharat / bharat

Helicopter Carrying Six Crashes Near Joshimath In Uttarakhand

Chamoli: A helicopter carrying six people, including the pilot, crashed near Chaien village in the Joshimath area of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Friday after losing contact with air traffic authorities while flying from Badrinath to Dehradun.

The helicopter, operated by Trans Bharat Aviation, took off from Badrinath Dham at around 1.14 pm and was heading towards the Sahastradhara helipad in Dehradun. According to officials, it lost contact while flying over the Joshimath valley, near Hathi Parvat. Its tracking system also stopped transmitting its location.

The Chamoli district administration said the helicopter had crashed into a hillside near the JP Power House, above Marwari Bridge in the Joshimath area.

Prateek Jain, CEO of the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA), said: "Upon receiving information about the crash, relief and rescue operations were initiated. Police, SDRF, Army and ITBP personnel have been dispatched to the site," he said.

According to Chamoli Additional District Magistrate Vivek Prakash, the Indian Army was the first to alert the District Magistrate about the crash near Hathi Parvat. Administrative and rescue teams were subsequently sent to the location.

A joint search and rescue operation involving the district administration, the Disaster Management Department, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was launched.

In a post on X, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said: "We have received the unfortunate news of a helicopter crash near Chayee village, close to Joshimath. A joint rescue operation is being conducted by the district administration, disaster management department, and SDRF."