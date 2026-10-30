Helicopter Carrying Six Crashes Near Joshimath In Uttarakhand
The Chamoli district administration said the helicopter had crashed into a hillside near the JP Power House, above Marwari Bridge in the Joshimath area.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST|
Updated : October 30, 2026 at 3:01 PM IST
Chamoli: A helicopter carrying six people, including the pilot, crashed near Chaien village in the Joshimath area of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Friday after losing contact with air traffic authorities while flying from Badrinath to Dehradun.
The helicopter, operated by Trans Bharat Aviation, took off from Badrinath Dham at around 1.14 pm and was heading towards the Sahastradhara helipad in Dehradun. According to officials, it lost contact while flying over the Joshimath valley, near Hathi Parvat. Its tracking system also stopped transmitting its location.
The Chamoli district administration said the helicopter had crashed into a hillside near the JP Power House, above Marwari Bridge in the Joshimath area.
Prateek Jain, CEO of the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA), said: "Upon receiving information about the crash, relief and rescue operations were initiated. Police, SDRF, Army and ITBP personnel have been dispatched to the site," he said.
According to Chamoli Additional District Magistrate Vivek Prakash, the Indian Army was the first to alert the District Magistrate about the crash near Hathi Parvat. Administrative and rescue teams were subsequently sent to the location.
A joint search and rescue operation involving the district administration, the Disaster Management Department, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was launched.
In a post on X, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said: "We have received the unfortunate news of a helicopter crash near Chayee village, close to Joshimath. A joint rescue operation is being conducted by the district administration, disaster management department, and SDRF."
चाई गांव, जोशीमठ के निकट हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश होने की दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण सूचना प्राप्त हुई है। जिला प्रशासन, आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग, एसडीआरएफ द्वारा संयुक्त रूप से रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन चलाया जा रहा है। स्वयं भी पूरे घटनाक्रम की निरंतर निगरानी कर रहा हूं। गंभीर रूप से घायलों को तत्काल एयरलिफ्ट कर बेहतर उपचार हेतु हायर सेंटर पहुंचाने के निर्देश दिए हैं। ईश्वर से यात्रियों के सकुशल होने की कामना करता हूं।— Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) October 30, 2026
He added that he is continuously monitoring the entire incident. "Instructions have been given to immediately airlift the seriously injured for better treatment. I pray to God for the safe return of the passengers," he wrote.
The six people on board were identified as pilot Captain Himanshu and passengers Pratap, Arun, Shankar, Sudhir and Nagaraja.
An initial communication from Joshimath Sub-Inspector Manohar Kanyal said the Sub-Divisional Magistrate received information about the helicopter's crash-landing near Chaien village at 2.21 pm.
Preliminary technical information provided by UCADA's head of operations also raised questions about the arrangements under which the helicopter was being operated.
As a precautionary measure, all helicopter operations by Trans Bharat Aviation Private Limited were suspended following the incident.
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