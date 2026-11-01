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Uttarakhand Helicopter Crash: Remains Of All 6 Victims Recovered, Sent To AIIMS Rishikesh

Wreckage of the helicopter ( IANS )

Chamoli: The mortal remains of all six people killed in Friday’s helicopter crash near Joshimath were recovered on Sunday morning and sent to AIIMS Rishikesh for post-mortem examinations, the Chamoli district administration said on Sunday.

The aircraft, operated by Trans Bharat Aviation Pvt Ltd and bearing call sign VT-HCX, had taken off from Badrinath at around 1.14 pm on October 30 for the Sahastradhara helipad in Dehradun. The chopper was carrying five passengers and a pilot when it lost contact amid poor weather and crashed on a hillside near Chai village in the Joshimath area. All six people on board died in the accident.

Rescue teams brought the bodies by road to the Community Health Centre in Joshimath, where officials completed the necessary formalities before arranging their transfer to AIIMS Rishikesh by helicopter on Sunday. The district administration, in an official statement, confirmed that the remains of all six victims had been secured and sent for medico-legal procedures. The recovery operation was a difficult and prolonged effort involving personnel from the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, State Disaster Response Force, National Disaster Response Force, police, the district administration and the Forest Department. Rescuers had to trek on foot along steep and inaccessible mountain paths to reach the remote crash site, where dense forest and rugged terrain severely hampered movement.