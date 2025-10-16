Uttarakhand HC To Hear Petitions On Constitutional Validity Of UCC On November 10
Over half a dozen petitions have been filed in the High Court against various aspects of the UCC.
Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court has scheduled a hearing for November 10 on various petitions challenging the constitutional validity and special provisions of the state's Uniform Civil Code (UCC), 2025.
The case was heard by a division bench of Chief Justice G. Narendra and Justice Subhash Upadhyay, with Solicitor Tushar Mehta appearing through video conferencing.
One petition, filed by Suresh Singh Negi of Bhimtal, challenges provisions related to live-in relationships, arguing that it overlooks the marital customs of communities like Muslims and Parsis.
Negi's petition also highlights a discrepancy, stating that while the minimum age for marriage is 21 for men and 18 for women, the minimum age for a live-in relationship under the UCC is set at 18 years for both parties.
Almasuddin Siddiqui, a Dehradun resident, has also challenged these provisions.
Other petitions focus on the ease of dissolving live-in relationships with a simple written request to the registrar, allowing a 15-day dissolution process, while formal marriages require a judicial process that can take years and include maintenance obligations.
The petitioners argue that this provision could encourage people to opt for live-in relationships over marriage due to the ease of separation.
The court will continue its examination of these petitions on November 10.
