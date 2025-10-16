ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand HC To Hear Petitions On Constitutional Validity Of UCC On November 10

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court has scheduled a hearing for November 10 on various petitions challenging the constitutional validity and special provisions of the state's Uniform Civil Code (UCC), 2025.

The case was heard by a division bench of Chief Justice G. Narendra and Justice Subhash Upadhyay, with Solicitor Tushar Mehta appearing through video conferencing.

Over half a dozen petitions have been filed in the High Court against various aspects of the UCC.

One petition, filed by Suresh Singh Negi of Bhimtal, challenges provisions related to live-in relationships, arguing that it overlooks the marital customs of communities like Muslims and Parsis.

Negi's petition also highlights a discrepancy, stating that while the minimum age for marriage is 21 for men and 18 for women, the minimum age for a live-in relationship under the UCC is set at 18 years for both parties.