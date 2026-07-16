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Uttarakhand Has Become Epicentre Of Paper Leaks, Will Not Let Future Of Students Be Auctioned Off: Rahul

"A 'system' has taken root here regarding UKSSSC (Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission) exams, where positions like Patwari or Lekhpal are secured not through merit, but at rates fixed by criminals," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha alleged.

New Delhi: A day before his interaction with students in Dehradun, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said Uttarakhand has turned into an epicentre of paper leaks and asserted that he will not let the future of youth be auctioned off. Gandhi said he is visiting Dehradun on July 17th because 'Devbhoomi' has been turned into an "epicentre" of paper leaks.

The government enacted an anti-cheating law but the leaks continued, he said. "The law remained merely on paper, while exam papers continued to be sold in the market. Just imagine: a student prepares for years. The student fills out the form, pays the fees, and travels to a distant exam centre. Yet, the position meant for that student is bought by someone else," Gandhi said.

This isn't just a leak, it is theft, he asserted. "Theft of that young person's rights, livelihood, and future," he said.

"I say to every aspirant, every student, and every young person in Uttarakhand - this is your fight, and I stand with you. July 17, Dehradun. Come, let us turn the 'Voice of Students' (Chhatron Ki Goonj) into a powerful roar," he said. "We will not let the future be auctioned off. We will not let dreams be leaked off," Gandhi said.