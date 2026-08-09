ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand's Renu Dhariyal Sets Guinness World Record For Longest Hair

Renu Dhariyal, has secured the Guinness World Record for the longest hair on a living person, surpassing the previous record held by Ukraine's Aliiia Nasyrova, whose hair measured 257.33 cm. Remarkably, Renu's hair length is just a few centimeters shy of the height of Robert Wadlow—the tallest person in recorded history—who stood at 272 cm. This record represents more than just length; it is the result of nearly a decade of patience and meticulous care.

Haldwani: A woman from Uttarakhand's Haldwani has set a new Guinness World record for the longest hair measuring an incredible 8 feet 10 inches (271.50 cm) in length—a feat achieved through years of dedicated effort.

It is understood that Renu stopped cutting her hair in 2015. She was inspired to grow it long by the cultural association of long hair with beauty and tradition in India. Managing such long hair is a significant challenge in itself; to keep it off the ground, Renu ties it into a special, intricate braid. Washing and detangling her hair takes hours. What makes Renu's hair truly special is not just its length, but also the way she cares for it.

According to Renu, her hair care routine is entirely natural. She avoids chemical products, opting instead for homemade hair oils and shampoos. Renu is also a content creator and YouTuber who shares hair care tips with other women. Ultimately, the hair of Renu from Haldwani, Uttarakhand, has not only set a length record but has also shared her story of passion, patience, and natural care with the world.

Renu Dharial’s hair is also a testament to her good health; for years, she has avoided chemical products, a choice that has benefited her overall well-being.

Haldwani's Renu Dhariyal sets Guinness World record for longest hair (ETV Bharat)

Renu Dharial is active on social media, where she shares her experiences, lifestyle choices, and hair care tips. She also introduces her followers to Ayurvedic remedies.