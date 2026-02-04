ETV Bharat / bharat

'Daughter Has Not Gone To School': Uttarakhand Gym Owner Alleges Harassment By Hindutva Activists For Defending Muslim Shopkeeper

Pauri: The turn of events involving a young man from the majority community, preventing harassment of an old Muslim shopkeeper by right-wing Hindutva elements at Kotdwar in Uttarakhand, presented a sad commentary on the prevailing state of affairs.

While immense support is being expressed in favour of Deepak Kumar, who identified himself as “Mohammad Deepak’ while standing up for the secular values enshrined in the Indian Constitution against communal bullies, the fact is that his targeting continues by the Hindutva elements.

Deepak told ETV Bharat that his daughter has not gone to school since the day of the incident. His family is constantly worried about something untoward happening.

Deepak had earlier stepped in to prevent the harassment of a Muslim shopkeeper by Hindutva elements claiming to be from the Bajrang Dal, who wanted the shopkeeper to remove the word ‘Baba’ from the shop’s name, claiming that Baba is a term that can only be used by Hindus. The trouble-makers had fled from the spot on January 26, but people affiliated with the Bajrang Dal and other affiliated outfits reached Kotdwar and protested against Deepak on January 31.

Interestingly, there are three cases registered in the matter. The first one is on the complaint of the 70-year-old shopkeeper Vakeel Ahmed, who was harassed by the Hindutva elements. The second was against ‘unknown’ Bajrang Dal members and the third against Deepak and his friend Vijay Rawat.

The state government has come in for massive criticism over Deepak’s continuing harassment and the silence of the top leadership on the issue. The role of the Police is also being seen with scepticism.

Deepak told ETV Bharat that he is not fighting any political or religious battle. He had performed a humanitarian duty. He said that he had tried to save an elderly shopkeeper from harassment as a normal Indian citizen. But this action has become a cause of fear and worry for him and his family.