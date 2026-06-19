ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand Govt Moves To Dismiss Ex Municipal Commissioner, Others In Haridwar Land Scam

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has recommended that former Municipal Commissioner of Haridwar, Varun Chaudhary be immediately dismissed from service for his role in the Haridwar land purchase scam. It also imposed a major punishment on former District Magistrate (DM) Karmendra Singh after he was found guilty of serious negligence in discharge of his official duties.

According to sources, recommendations for action against both officers, in accordance with rules, are being sent to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

Furthermore, directions have been issued to record an adverse entry in the service record of Ajayveer Singh, who was serving as Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) at that time, and to withhold three of his annual increments.

Previously, the Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government had suspended several officials, including then DM Karmendra Singh and former Municipal Commissioner Chaudhary, after preliminary investigations into the land scam case indicated irregularities. Subsequently, a detailed probe was conducted through a special investigation and audit.