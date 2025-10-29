ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand Foundation Day: President Droupadi Murmu To Visit State; Will Inaugurate Several New Facilities

Work at Rashtrapati Niketan and Tapovan is ongoing around the clock. On Tuesday, Dr Rakesh Gupta, Additional Secretary in Rashtrapati Bhavan, met state officials to review arrangements. He emphasised that strict deadlines are in place to complete all construction work at the President’s Estate in Dehradun, including Rashtrapati Tapovan.

As the chief guest, she will attend the Uttarakhand Silver Jubilee programme, visit Rashtrapati Niketan in Dehradun and inaugurate newly developed facilities.

Dehradun: President Droupadi Murmu will visit Uttarakhand for three days ahead of the state's Foundation Day celebrations. Uttarakhand was formed on November 9, 2000.

The President's three-day visit is being finalised. She is expected in Uttarakhand during the first week of November. Her itinerary includes Haridwar on day one, a special session with the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly in Dehradun on day two and Nainital on day three.

Horse Riding Arena

The Horse Riding Arena at Rashtrapati Niketan will soon open to the public, and the President will likely inaugurate it during her visit. Visitors can observe the President’s Special Security escort as they train and handle the horses. The President’s Bodyguard unit is bringing six horses from New Delhi to Dehradun. Officials also plan to open the Rajpur Road Presidential Estate to tourists.

Foot Overbridge

The Uttarakhand Public Works Department (PWD) constructed a 32-metre-long, four-metre-wide foot overbridge with lifts on both sides, designed in a traditional mountain style to provide safe pedestrian access to the complex. Workers completed it within six months. Kumar Samaresh, Public Relations Officer of the President’s Secretariat, stated that the Horse Riding Arena and the foot overbridge may be inaugurated during the President’s visit.

Rashtrapati Tapovan

ETV Bharat spoke to tourists who visited Rashtrapati Tapovan. Visitors praised the area and its peaceful environment. President Murmu inaugurated Rashtrapati Niketan and Rashtrapati Tapovan on June 20 this year, and both have since become major attractions for tourists and local residents.

In the last four months, 4,753 people visited Rashtrapati Niketan and 15,567 visited Rashtrapati Tapovan, according to the President’s Secretariat. The upcoming Rashtrapati Udyan project is expected to draw as many as 20 lakh annual visitors.

Rashtrapati Tapovan has been developed by the Uttarakhand Forest Department’s Eco-Tourism division. IFS officer Prasanna Kumar Patro said the area is now a nature park with its natural environment preserved. A feedback register is available for tourists. Researchers and educators can use the prepared database of the park's trees, plants, flora, fauna, and bird species.