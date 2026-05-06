ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand: Forest Fires Down, But Badri-Kedar Region Now The Biggest Hotspot

Dehradun: So far, the year 2026 has proven to be better for Uttarakhand compared to previous ones. And the reason is clear: The number of forest fire incidents recorded in the state is lower than that recorded over the preceding three years.

According to data from the Uttarakhand Forest Department, a total of 276 forest fire incidents have occurred in the state since the onset of the forest fire season, which stretches from February 15 to June 15. The majority of these cases originate from the Garhwal region, where reports indicate that fires have broken out in a total of 207 forest areas.

During April 2026 alone, 162 incidents have occurred, affecting 154.62 hectares of forest land. In contrast, during April 2025, there were 184 fire incidents, resulting in 217.59 hectares of forest being engulfed in flames. In 2024, the figures were several times higher, with 724 incidents recorded, affecting 942.65 hectares of forest, while in 2023, 195 incidents covering 214.86 hectares of forest land occurred in April.

However, during this year's fire season in Uttarakhand, the Badrinath-Kedarnath region has emerged as the biggest hotspot of forest fires. Over the past two months and a half, incidents of fire have been reported at 276 locations across the state, with the highest number of cases linked to the Badrinath-Kedarnath area. This is the very region where hundreds of thousands of devotees are arriving for the Char Dham Yatra. The increasing human activity in the area is also being viewed as a contributing factor to these fire incidents.

In the Kumaon region, the number of forest fire incidents stood at 47 while a total of 22 fire incidents were reported within wildlife zones. A matter of particular concern is that the highest — or largest — figure among these cases belongs to the Badrinath Division. Furthermore, in addition to the Rudraprayag Division, the Kedarnath Wildlife Sanctuary in Garhwal also appears to be at the forefront of this issue. A closer look at the statistics reveals that out of the 276 total incidents, 68 cases occurred in the Badrinath Division alone.

In addition to 32 fire incidents reported in the Rudraprayag Division, 21 incidents have been recorded specifically within the Kedarnath Wildlife Sanctuary. A review of the records regarding affected areas reveals that 23.99 hectares of forest land has been impacted in the Badrinath Division. Similarly, 22.82 hectares of forest land has been engulfed by fire in the Rudraprayag Division. The Kedarnath Wildlife Sanctuary has suffered damage to 10.2 hectares of forest resources. The top three instances of forest fires in the Garhwal region have emerged from these very areas.

Chamoli and Rudraprayag Follow Pithoragarh