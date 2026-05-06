Uttarakhand: Forest Fires Down, But Badri-Kedar Region Now The Biggest Hotspot
276 fires have been reported in the state since the onset of forest fire season, with highest number of cases linked to the Badrinath-Kedarnath area.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 4:44 PM IST|
Updated : May 6, 2026 at 4:55 PM IST
Dehradun: So far, the year 2026 has proven to be better for Uttarakhand compared to previous ones. And the reason is clear: The number of forest fire incidents recorded in the state is lower than that recorded over the preceding three years.
According to data from the Uttarakhand Forest Department, a total of 276 forest fire incidents have occurred in the state since the onset of the forest fire season, which stretches from February 15 to June 15. The majority of these cases originate from the Garhwal region, where reports indicate that fires have broken out in a total of 207 forest areas.
During April 2026 alone, 162 incidents have occurred, affecting 154.62 hectares of forest land. In contrast, during April 2025, there were 184 fire incidents, resulting in 217.59 hectares of forest being engulfed in flames. In 2024, the figures were several times higher, with 724 incidents recorded, affecting 942.65 hectares of forest, while in 2023, 195 incidents covering 214.86 hectares of forest land occurred in April.
However, during this year's fire season in Uttarakhand, the Badrinath-Kedarnath region has emerged as the biggest hotspot of forest fires. Over the past two months and a half, incidents of fire have been reported at 276 locations across the state, with the highest number of cases linked to the Badrinath-Kedarnath area. This is the very region where hundreds of thousands of devotees are arriving for the Char Dham Yatra. The increasing human activity in the area is also being viewed as a contributing factor to these fire incidents.
In the Kumaon region, the number of forest fire incidents stood at 47 while a total of 22 fire incidents were reported within wildlife zones. A matter of particular concern is that the highest — or largest — figure among these cases belongs to the Badrinath Division. Furthermore, in addition to the Rudraprayag Division, the Kedarnath Wildlife Sanctuary in Garhwal also appears to be at the forefront of this issue. A closer look at the statistics reveals that out of the 276 total incidents, 68 cases occurred in the Badrinath Division alone.
In addition to 32 fire incidents reported in the Rudraprayag Division, 21 incidents have been recorded specifically within the Kedarnath Wildlife Sanctuary. A review of the records regarding affected areas reveals that 23.99 hectares of forest land has been impacted in the Badrinath Division. Similarly, 22.82 hectares of forest land has been engulfed by fire in the Rudraprayag Division. The Kedarnath Wildlife Sanctuary has suffered damage to 10.2 hectares of forest resources. The top three instances of forest fires in the Garhwal region have emerged from these very areas.
Chamoli and Rudraprayag Follow Pithoragarh
A review of records across the entire state reveals that—with the exception of the Pithoragarh Division — Chamoli and Rudraprayag are the only districts where forests have suffered the most damage due to fire. As a result, efforts are underway to identify the underlying causes of these forest fires in these specific regions. In this context, everyone's attention is primarily focused on the Char Dham Yatra. This is because the Char Dham Yatra commenced in Uttarakhand on April 19, and since then, hundreds of thousands of pilgrims have arrived in these districts as part of this pilgrimage.
Human activity has witnessed a significant surge, particularly at the Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines. To date, over 300,000 pilgrims have arrived at Kedarnath Dham. Similarly, in the Badrinath Dham — located in the Chamoli district — more than 1,60,000 pilgrims have already paid their obeisance to Lord Badri Vishal. Evidently, the arrival of such a number of pilgrims has led to a substantial increase in human activity along the pilgrimage routes; consequently, given the rise in forest fire incidents in these specific areas, these occurrences are increasingly being perceived as being linked to the pilgrimage itself.
However, the Forest Department is currently refraining from directly attributing the forest fires to the large influx of pilgrims participating in the Char Dham Yatra. The Forest Department also clarifies that incidents of forest fires are directly linked to increased human activity.
The Forest Department acknowledges the need for a study to understand the underlying circumstances behind these incidents. As far as the department itself is concerned, it is seeking cooperation from local organisations, Van Panchayats (Forest Councils), and other government departments. Additionally, continuous appeals are being made to tourists and pilgrims, urging them to cooperate in this matter.
Surveillance Increased in Sensitive Areas
Furthermore, the department has stepped up surveillance in sensitive zones. Efforts to contain fires have been intensified through the deployment of fire watchers, the activation of control rooms, and the mobilisation of rapid response teams. The use of modern technologies — such as drones and satellite monitoring — is also being gradually expanded to ensure that fire incidents are detected in a timely manner.
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