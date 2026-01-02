ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand Forest Department Questions FSI Forest Fire Data, Suggests New Nomenclature

By Naveen Uniyal

Dehradun: The forest fire season in Uttarakhand is still over a month and a half away, but with the national spotlight on the state due to rising numbers of forest fires, including at times outside the season, the state Forest Department has written a letter to the Forest Survey of India (FSI), making a revelation that has called into question the FSI's data related to forest fire incidents.

Officially, Uttarakhand's forest fire season runs from February 15 to June 15, a period characterised by dry weather due to low precipitation. During this time, the heat keeps rising, producing a dry forest floor covered with highly inflammable pine needles that act as fuel.

Every year, as the forest fire season approaches, as the FSI releases data on forest fire incidents across the country and issues fire alerts to all states, following which, the Forest Department of respective states initiates efforts to prevent and control forest fires. Inevitably, a large number of fire incidents are reported in Uttarakhand's forests, making national headlines.

What's The Objection?

Now, the head of the Uttarakhand Forest Department, in a letter sent to the FSI, has claimed that most of these incidents are false, or include data from areas outside those designated as forest. This has raised questions about the validity of these fire alerts.

The letter, sent on December 31, 2025 from the office of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) to the Director-General of FSI, claims that the around 1,900 forest fire incidents reported during winter in the state are not actual forest fires, but satellite-based heat and fire alerts, which include a large number of alerts that are either false, or non-forest area related.