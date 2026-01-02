Uttarakhand Forest Department Questions FSI Forest Fire Data, Suggests New Nomenclature
Letter claims most forest fire data recorded by Forest Survey of India is false due to poor methodology and lack of ground truthing.
By Naveen Uniyal
Dehradun: The forest fire season in Uttarakhand is still over a month and a half away, but with the national spotlight on the state due to rising numbers of forest fires, including at times outside the season, the state Forest Department has written a letter to the Forest Survey of India (FSI), making a revelation that has called into question the FSI's data related to forest fire incidents.
Officially, Uttarakhand's forest fire season runs from February 15 to June 15, a period characterised by dry weather due to low precipitation. During this time, the heat keeps rising, producing a dry forest floor covered with highly inflammable pine needles that act as fuel.
Every year, as the forest fire season approaches, as the FSI releases data on forest fire incidents across the country and issues fire alerts to all states, following which, the Forest Department of respective states initiates efforts to prevent and control forest fires. Inevitably, a large number of fire incidents are reported in Uttarakhand's forests, making national headlines.
What's The Objection?
Now, the head of the Uttarakhand Forest Department, in a letter sent to the FSI, has claimed that most of these incidents are false, or include data from areas outside those designated as forest. This has raised questions about the validity of these fire alerts.
The letter, sent on December 31, 2025 from the office of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) to the Director-General of FSI, claims that the around 1,900 forest fire incidents reported during winter in the state are not actual forest fires, but satellite-based heat and fire alerts, which include a large number of alerts that are either false, or non-forest area related.
Uttarakhand PCCF Ranjan Kumar Mishra said, "The Forest Department continuously strives to prevent and control forest fire incidents. This time too, efforts are being made to control such incidents, in collaboration with the general public."
What Does The Forest Department's Data Say?
According to the Forest Department, in addition to actual forest fires, the FSI alerts are preliminary indicators that include heat signals generated from burning parali (agricultural residue) in non-forest areas, fires at garbage dumps, controlled fires (fire drills), and other activities. Until these are cross-verified at the ground level, they cannot be considered actual forest fire incidents.
The letter presents a detailed analysis of the alerts received from November 1, 2025, to December 28, 2025. During this period, a total of 1,050 alerts were verified by the Forest Department's field staff through ground truthing, which revealed that 377 of these alerts were false, 130 were related to controlled burning or fire drills, while 479 were related to burning of agricultural residue or fires in non-forest areas. In total, only 64 alerts were found to be related to actual forest fires (around 6 per cent of the total).
Region-wise data from the state shows that out of 721 alerts from Garhwal, 55 were found to be related to actual forest fires. The corresponding numbers for Kumaon were two real fires out of 230 alerts, and for wildlife areas, 7 out of 99 alerts. The department also clarified that sometimes multiple alerts are generated from a single incident, which inflates the raw data.
Uttarakhand Forest Minister's Response
Supporting Mishra's contention, state Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal said, "The records were similar in 2024 as well. While only 9 per cent of all forest fire incidents reported in 2024 were found to be true, 52 per cent of the incidents turned out to be false alarms, with 5 per cent related to fire drills, and 4 per cent to controlled fires. That meant even fires started by the Forest Department to prevent actual accidents were included in the FSI statistics."
Uniyal added that to avoid misinterpretation of data and unnecessary confusion, the state Forest Department has requested the FSI to use the term "Heat alerts" instead of "Forest Fire alerts" on its website. It was also suggested that after field verification, the data should be made public on a monthly basis, to maintain transparency in official communication and public information.
