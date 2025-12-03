Uttarakhand Experiences Unusually Dry November, With 98% Less Rain Than Usual
This has resulted in high daily temperatures in both the hilly regions and the plains.
Published : December 3, 2025 at 5:56 PM IST
Dehradun: November is marked by low precipitation in Uttarakhand, but this year the situation worsened with there being negligible rain and snowfall across the state. This has resulted in high daily temperatures in both the hilly regions and the plains. Most areas experienced sunny days, preventing people from experiencing the typical November cold. Temperatures were recorded about three to four degrees Celsius above normal.
Data available with the Meteorological Department revealed that the normal average rainfall for the month of November in Uttarakhand is 6.4 mm, but this year the state did not receive this average. Only 0.1 millimeters of rain was recorded in November 2025, which is 98% less than normal. This deficiency made this month a dry November.
While the mountainous districts saw no significant snowfall, rainfall was also virtually non-existent. Most of the mountainous districts of Garhwal and Kumaon, including Dehradun, did not receive a drop of rain. The meagre rainfall recorded in the state, as little as 0.1 mm, was primarily concentrated in Chamoli, Pithoragarh and to a lesser extent in Udham Singh Nagar districts.
“The absence of both rain and snow in November resulted in a significant increase in temperatures. The absence of rain resulted in strong sunshine and significantly higher daytime temperatures. However, nights remained relatively cold due to mild nighttime breezes,” pointed out the Director at Uttarakhand Meteorological Centre, CS Tomar.
Interestingly, the combined data for October and November point to a different scenario. A total of 42 mm of rain was recorded in these months, while the normal rainfall for these months is 37.7 mm. Thus, the combined rainfall for October and November was 11% above normal. However, November's contribution was negligible.
Not only Uttarakhand, but neighbouring states also experienced a nearly rain-free month of November. Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Bihar also experienced deficient rainfall during November. Thus, much of North India experienced dry conditions this November.
The scenario is once again being attributed to the changing climatic conditions in the hills, which is a cause of concern.
A decrease in rainfall activity in November could delay the arrival of winter. The state is now focused on a potential western disturbance in December, which is expected to improve rainfall and snowfall in the coming days. There are indications of light rain in some areas in the coming days. The winter cold depends on snowfall in the higher elevations in December.