Uttarakhand Experiences Unusually Dry November, With 98% Less Rain Than Usual

Dehradun: November is marked by low precipitation in Uttarakhand, but this year the situation worsened with there being negligible rain and snowfall across the state. This has resulted in high daily temperatures in both the hilly regions and the plains. Most areas experienced sunny days, preventing people from experiencing the typical November cold. Temperatures were recorded about three to four degrees Celsius above normal.

Data available with the Meteorological Department revealed that the normal average rainfall for the month of November in Uttarakhand is 6.4 mm, but this year the state did not receive this average. Only 0.1 millimeters of rain was recorded in November 2025, which is 98% less than normal. This deficiency made this month a dry November.

While the mountainous districts saw no significant snowfall, rainfall was also virtually non-existent. Most of the mountainous districts of Garhwal and Kumaon, including Dehradun, did not receive a drop of rain. The meagre rainfall recorded in the state, as little as 0.1 mm, was primarily concentrated in Chamoli, Pithoragarh and to a lesser extent in Udham Singh Nagar districts.

“The absence of both rain and snow in November resulted in a significant increase in temperatures. The absence of rain resulted in strong sunshine and significantly higher daytime temperatures. However, nights remained relatively cold due to mild nighttime breezes,” pointed out the Director at Uttarakhand Meteorological Centre, CS Tomar.