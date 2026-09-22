Uttarakhand Emerging As A Hub For Filmmaking
Officials say that a new film policy and increased subsidies have helped Uttarakhand cash in on its natural beauty.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 4:25 PM IST
Dehradun: A new film policy and increased subsidies have helped Uttarakhand cash in on its natural beauty. The state has seen an increasing interest among film and television serial makers along with those shooting music videos. This has led to investment, local employment and business opportunities.
The investment in the industry has grown from Rs 379.75 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 420.72 crore in 2025-26. This year, an investment of Rs 95.52 crore was recorded till September 19. This is generating a turnover equivalent to goods and services tax (GST) of approximately Rs 316.73 crore.
According to K S Chauhan, Nodal Officer for Uttarakhand Information Department and Film Development Council, more than 550 films, television serials and music album projects have been shot in the state in the last two years.
Destinations like Dehradun, Mussoorie, Chopta, Chakrata, Tehri, Nainital and Ranikhet have emerged as favorites among filmmakers where rivers, lakes, forests, religious and historical sites lend a distinct visual identity to any film story. Films like Border 2 and Taj Story have been recently shot in Uttarakhand.
Chauhan claimed that the government has expanded the scope of subsidies to promote film production.
“The maximum subsidy limit for regional films in languages like Garhwali, Kumaoni and Jaunsari, which was previously Rs 25 lakh, has been increased to Rs 2 crore. Now around 15-20 regional films are being shot annually. The maximum subsidy limit for Hindi and other language films has also been increased to Rs 3 crore. Producers are now entitled to an additional 5 per cent incentive on top of the main subsidy,” he said while adding that 25 films were given grants in 2025-26.
Officials claim that the Uttarakhand Film Policy of 2024 has given a new direction to film production in the state. The policy includes provisions for a single-window system, incentives and grants, film awards, training, scholarships, a film city and post-production facilities.
“The single-window system has simplified the shooting permission and no objection certificate (NOC) process for filmmakers. Air connectivity to Dehradun and Pantnagar, improved roads and the availability of hotels and homestays have also made shooting in hilly areas easier. Efforts are underway to attract South Indian and foreign filmmakers to shoot in Uttarakhand,” Chauhan said.
Sources said that when a film unit arrives in a city or hilly region, its impact goes beyond just cameras and actors as hotels and homestays are booked for their stay. Local vehicles are engaged, catering work is needed along with local services directly integrated into film production. Employment opportunities also arise for local artists and technicians.
Tarun Rawat, who has been involved in filmmaking for about 20-22 years, pointed out, “Instead of creating just one ‘film city’, the state should be developed as a ‘film state’. Uttarakhand's geographical diversity is its greatest strength. Garhwal, Kumaon, mountains, plains, rivers and diverse areas give the state a unique identity for film shooting.”
He suggested developing mini film hubs in areas like Pauri, Tehri, Uttarkashi, Haldwani, and Pithoragarh while underlining that providing basic shooting equipment, editing suites, vanity vans, local crew and logistics can benefit both local and foreign filmmakers.
“Delays in receiving subsidies after completion of shooting can pose challenges for small and independent filmmakers. Compared to larger production houses, small filmmakers work with limited budgets, making timely financial assistance crucial for them. A transparent and certified local crew database is also essential to make the system of providing employment to local cast and crew more effective," he added.
A major challenge facing Uttarakhand's regional cinema is the lack of film screening venues. The number of cinemas and multiplexes in the hilly regions and small towns is very limited.
Rawat suggested developing small digital theatres with 50 to 100 seats in the hilly regions that could serve as a medium for local films to reach their respective audiences.
On the other hand, the need for professional training is also increasing. Training in areas such as acting, direction, cinematography, editing, sound engineering, and VFX could open up new career paths for local youth in the film industry.
Rawat said, “Diploma and degree courses in film direction, acting, cinematography and sound engineering, along with mass communication should be started in the state. If local youths receive technical training, their participation in film productions can increase.”
Uttarakhand is recognized nationally as a film friendly state and has been bestowed with honours at various National Film Awards.
The state government claims to be focusing on developing the state as a comprehensive hub for film production. The Uttarakhand Film Development Council's inaugural Uttarakhand Film Awards 2024 and 2025 are said to be an important step in this direction.
Officials claim that if the film production continues to grow and local talent is engaged, the local youngsters will be seen not only in front of the camera but also behind it. Career avenues also open in their own state for cinematographers, editors, sound engineers, VFX artists, line producers and other technical experts.
It is felt that a database of local artists and technicians must be created in addition to streamlining the shooting and subsidy process. Film facilitation centres need to be established in the hill districts and post-production facilities must be expanded. More film and technical training institutes are required in the state along with small theatres for screening regional films. A simple and transparent process for private investment is also needed with an increased participation of local youth in film projects.
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