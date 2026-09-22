ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand Emerging As A Hub For Filmmaking

Dehradun: A new film policy and increased subsidies have helped Uttarakhand cash in on its natural beauty. The state has seen an increasing interest among film and television serial makers along with those shooting music videos. This has led to investment, local employment and business opportunities.

The investment in the industry has grown from Rs 379.75 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 420.72 crore in 2025-26. This year, an investment of Rs 95.52 crore was recorded till September 19. This is generating a turnover equivalent to goods and services tax (GST) of approximately Rs 316.73 crore.

According to K S Chauhan, Nodal Officer for Uttarakhand Information Department and Film Development Council, more than 550 films, television serials and music album projects have been shot in the state in the last two years.

Film shooting in Uttarakhand expands (ETV Bharat)

Destinations like Dehradun, Mussoorie, Chopta, Chakrata, Tehri, Nainital and Ranikhet have emerged as favorites among filmmakers where rivers, lakes, forests, religious and historical sites lend a distinct visual identity to any film story. Films like Border 2 and Taj Story have been recently shot in Uttarakhand.

Chauhan claimed that the government has expanded the scope of subsidies to promote film production.

“The maximum subsidy limit for regional films in languages like Garhwali, Kumaoni and Jaunsari, which was previously Rs 25 lakh, has been increased to Rs 2 crore. Now around 15-20 regional films are being shot annually. The maximum subsidy limit for Hindi and other language films has also been increased to Rs 3 crore. Producers are now entitled to an additional 5 per cent incentive on top of the main subsidy,” he said while adding that 25 films were given grants in 2025-26.

Officials claim that the Uttarakhand Film Policy of 2024 has given a new direction to film production in the state. The policy includes provisions for a single-window system, incentives and grants, film awards, training, scholarships, a film city and post-production facilities.

“The single-window system has simplified the shooting permission and no objection certificate (NOC) process for filmmakers. Air connectivity to Dehradun and Pantnagar, improved roads and the availability of hotels and homestays have also made shooting in hilly areas easier. Efforts are underway to attract South Indian and foreign filmmakers to shoot in Uttarakhand,” Chauhan said.