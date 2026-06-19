Uttarakhand Declared Fully Literate As Literacy Rate Soars To 98.7%
Uttarakhand records a remarkable 14.9% rise in literacy over two years, declared fully literate state.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 4:28 PM IST
Dehradun: Uttarakhand has achieved a major milestone in the education sector, with its literacy rate rising sharply from 83.8 per cent in 2023-24 to 98.7 per cent in 2025 — an increase of nearly 14.9 per cent within two years.
Following the rise in literacy level, the Uttarakhand Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, approved a proposal to declare the state fully literate. Under the Central government's 'Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakram' guidelines, a state can be considered fully literate if its literacy rate reaches 95 per cent or more. Based on this criterion, the state government prepared its proposal, which has now received Cabinet approval.
Sharing the achievement, State Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said the progress places Uttarakhand among a select group of states that have recorded such a significant improvement in literacy in a short period. "The literacy rate stood at 83.8 per cent in 2023-24 and rose to 98.7 per cent in 2025. With this achievement, Uttarakhand joins the select group of states that have made such a massive leap in literacy within a short span," said Rawat.
The state government has credited the success to the combined efforts of the Education Department, voluntary organisations, local bodies, and the public.
On May 25, Director of Secondary Education Dr. Mukul Kumar Sati submitted a proposal to the government seeking recognition of Uttarakhand as a fully literate state in line with revised standards issued by the Union Ministry of Education. The proposal noted that achieving 100 percent literacy is not practically possible due to factors such as old age, severe health conditions, and mental or intellectual disabilities that may prevent some individuals from participating in literacy programmes.
The Central government has fixed 95 per cent literacy as the benchmark for full literacy. According to the 2025 assessment conducted under the ULLAS (Understanding Lifelong Learning for All in Society) scheme, Uttarakhand's estimated population, excluding children below seven years of age, stands at 1,23,04,601. Of these, only 1,31,986 individuals are categorised as illiterate, accounting for just 1.3 per cent of the eligible population.
The findings indicate that more than 98 per cent of Uttarakhand's residents possess basic reading and writing skills, forming the basis for the state's recognition as fully literate. The development is being hailed as a landmark achievement in Uttarakhand's educational journey.
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