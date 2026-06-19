ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand Declared Fully Literate As Literacy Rate Soars To 98.7%

Dehradun: Uttarakhand has achieved a major milestone in the education sector, with its literacy rate rising sharply from 83.8 per cent in 2023-24 to 98.7 per cent in 2025 — an increase of nearly 14.9 per cent within two years.

Following the rise in literacy level, the Uttarakhand Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, approved a proposal to declare the state fully literate. Under the Central government's 'Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakram' guidelines, a state can be considered fully literate if its literacy rate reaches 95 per cent or more. Based on this criterion, the state government prepared its proposal, which has now received Cabinet approval.

Sharing the achievement, State Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said the progress places Uttarakhand among a select group of states that have recorded such a significant improvement in literacy in a short period. "The literacy rate stood at 83.8 per cent in 2023-24 and rose to 98.7 per cent in 2025. With this achievement, Uttarakhand joins the select group of states that have made such a massive leap in literacy within a short span," said Rawat.

The state government has credited the success to the combined efforts of the Education Department, voluntary organisations, local bodies, and the public.